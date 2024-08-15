Invented by a dentist, Slate's non-toxic, reusable flosser is the only device proven to reach all areas of the mouth necessary to prevent gum disease, cavities, and systemic illnesses, while cleaning 3x better than other flossers on the market.

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLATE, the female-founded and dentist-recommended electric flosser that cleans the gums, teeth, and tongue with gentle yet powerful supersonic technology, announces the launch of its rechargeable flosser. Now even more sustainable than its battery-operated version, SLATE's newest compact device can effectively clean the entire mouth with its reusable, multipurpose flosser that lasts up to 2 months with a single charge. Unlike other electric dental care products on the market, SLATE's 3-in-1 patented design includes a tongue scraper and Gum Sweeps™ technology which goes beyond flossing to provide the necessary gum stimulation required for complete oral health proven to prevent extra trips to dentist.

SLATE Launches the World’s First 3-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Flosser Guaranteeing the Easiest, Most Effective At-Home Dental Cleaning in Under 60 Seconds

This comes at a time when the public is increasingly aware of the research linking dental and oral bacteria to systemic illnesses such as degenerative brain disease (dementia) and heart disease, which proper flossing can help prevent. Research also shows that flossing correctly can alleviate symptoms of diabetes, menopause, and reduce the risk of premature birth. A sustainable and convenient solution to preventable yet serious illnesses, SLATE's sleek and ergonomic rechargeable flosser makes flossing easy for everyone, even those with dexterity issues. Its woven floss powered by a 3-speed setting is superior to "tape floss" or "water flossers" by more effectively grabbing and removing plaque to ensure dentist-recommended oral health. SLATE also has a braces-specific floss head for the ~4 million people undergoing orthodontic treatment.

"We all know we 'should' floss but don't realize its impact on our overall health when we don't do it with the proper technique. To help 95% of people who are not flossing correctly, our design has made it so easy that even my 5-year-old can do it," says SLATE co-founder and CEO, Brynn Snyder, who runs the company along with her dentist husband who invented the device.

Each rechargeable SLATE electric flosser includes 450 strands of woven floss that can pulsate up to 14,000 vibrations per minute and retails for $99 as a subscription. SLATE started as a viral Kickstarter campaign in 2021 and quickly grew to 7 figures in revenue in its first year of launching. It has been used by over 50,000 consumers, dentists, and hygienists worldwide. Featured in Goop, POPSUGAR, BuzzFeed, Allure, and Well+Good, it has been voted as a 2023 Best New Dental Product, and won multiple awards such as the Men's Health Grooming Award, Catapult Vote of Confidence Award, and Products Showcase Award Winner for AAO while being endorsed by the Oregon Dental Association and by Dr. Mark Burhenne of Ask the Dentist.

To order your travel-friendly rechargeable SLATE 3-in-1 electric flosser, go to www.slateflosser.com.

About SLATE

Invented by a dentist and co-founded by a woman, SLATE is a leading oral health consumer brand that created the world's first 3-in-1 electric flosser. Sonic vibrations combined with advanced woven floss design, a tongue scraper, and patented Gum SweepsTM technology that stimulates the gums, SLATE's sustainable and rechargeable electric flosser makes complete oral health easy and convenient for anyone. SLATE's electric flosser is proven to reduce extra trips to the dentist by giving consumers a simple way to achieve complete oral health. Featured in Goop, POPSUGAR, BuzzFeed, Allure, and Well+Good, SLATE flossers have been used by over 50,000 consumers, dentists, and hygienists worldwide. Voted as a 2023 Best New Dental Product, SLATE has won multiple awards such as the Men's Health Grooming Award, Catapult Vote of Confidence Award, and Products Showcase Award Winner for AAO while being endorsed by the Oregon Dental Association and by Dr. Mark Burhenne of Ask the Dentist.

Media Contact

Brynn Snyder, CEO & Co-Founder

[email protected]

509-903-5756 (call/text)

www.slateflosser.com

https://www.instagram.com/slateflosser/

SOURCE Slate Flosser