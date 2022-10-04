Slate Rock FR Announces New Warehouse Facility

MEDINA, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slate Rock FR, a specialty distributor of flame resistant (FR) clothing and arc flash PPE, has announced it has opened an additional warehouse facility in Medina, Ohio. The additional warehouse will support current business, and will house inventory for growth initiatives.

"Our industry continues to change, and our customers continue to face new and unique challenges," said David Sterling, Vice President. "We needed to increase the scalability of Slate Rock FR to maintain our strong position in the marketplace. We needed space to increase inventory and better support quick shipping, so we went out and got it."

Slate Rock FR has seen much of its growth in their managed uniform program. "Our uniform program allows us to develop purchase solutions that fit the needs of our customers, no matter their size or industry," said David.

Slate Rock has made numerous investments in the operation over the last couple of years. Most recently, they have replaced their aging software platforms with new customized platforms to manage everything from websites to warehousing. David Sterling added, "Company ownership has done an amazing job supporting us by investing in what we need to continue our growth. We're also thankful for our customers, who held on tightly while we ironed out some of the inevitable wrinkles. The better stocking position afforded by our new warehouse space."

The company has additional news that should be announced later this year. 'We're expanding our footprint, so stay tuned," David concluded.

About Slate Rock FR

Founded in 20067, Slate Rock FR is an industry leader in managed flame resistant (FR) uniform programs. Some of the world's largest and most well-known brands depend on Slate Rock, and represent several branches of government, the oil and gas, electric utility, data communications, and other industrial markets. Based in Medina, OH, Slate Rock FR is an ecommerce company able to accommodate B2B and B2C needs. For more information about Slate Rock FR, visit www.slaterockfr.com or visit www.frsafety.com to shop the latest in flame resistant (FR) apparel and arc flash PPE from our manufacturer partners.

