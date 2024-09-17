Slate Technologies Announces the Launch of Real Estate Intelligence Tool, Empowering Smarter Land Acquisition with AI and Predictive Analytics

New SaaS platform combines predictive analytics and AI to help real estate decision-makers minimize risk and maximize profitability

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slate Technologies , a leader in AI-driven solutions for the construction and real estate industries, today announced the launch of its innovative Real Estate Intelligence (REI) tool. This new SaaS platform is set to transform the landscape of land acquisition and will enable home builders, institutional investors, and lenders to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

The Real Estate Intelligence tool leverages advanced artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to help users navigate market volatility and identify the most promising opportunities. The platform analyzes data from over 100 sources and offers real-time insights and future projections for specific geographic areas, from cities and MSAs to individual zip codes. REI empowers users to navigate the complexities of land acquisition with greater confidence while minimizing risk and maximizing profitability.

"Slate's Real Estate Intelligence tool isn't just another addition to your tech stack; it's a strategic asset," said Slate Technologies CEO Trevor Schick. "By integrating predictive analytics with our proprietary AI, we're enabling our clients to create competitive advantage by making faster, data-driven investments."

The platform provides access to vast datasets, is updated on demand, and assesses and analyzes data with lightning-fast speed and unparalleled accuracy. Multifactor, Agentic AI allows the Slate system to run analysis on a variety of criteria across multiple dimensions, helping deliver what-if modeling and highly accurate future predictions. REI's predictive analytics perform at 94% accuracy when measured against real-world outcomes, allowing users to predict the value of their investments over one to five years. Users can personalize their forecasts by adjusting key economic indicators, such as interest rates, unemployment, and population growth, to create tailored "what if" scenarios and projections. This flexibility helps users anticipate market behavior and assess potential returns.

"There is a lot of data available in our industry, but there isn't a single product that is credibly predictive. Real Estate Intelligence is going to be a game changer by allowing investors to look to the future, rather than the past, in identifying where and when to make the best acquisitions." Steve Weilbach, Vice President Sales and Business Development, ONX Homes.

REI significantly enhances strategic planning and reduces uncertainty in land acquisition by providing a forward-looking perspective. Its dynamic area heat map allows users to visualize expected returns across different zip codes, compare and contrast geographic market areas based on indicators like velocity, pricing, and sensitivity, and make more informed investment decisions. By offering these comprehensive insights, REI supports proactive land acquisition and boosts profitability in a highly competitive market.

Slate is currently engaging early adopters among national home builders, banking institutions, and financial companies to deploy REI in their investment strategies.

About Slate Technologies:

Slate Technologies is a trailblazing AI platform that maximizes efficiency and reduces costs for the construction industry. Our digital assistant leverages automation and prediction models to provide dynamic decision context, enhancing productivity and cost control during the construction process. Slate Technologies brings together the collective talent of some of the world's leading software designers, engineers, and career construction professionals to solve the big problems that face the construction industry.

Media Contact:

Matt Jaffe

[email protected]

SOURCE Slate Technologies