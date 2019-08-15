SlatersPicks.com Launches Online and On the Air

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SlatersPicks.com, a sports consulting website launches featuring long-time radio host Andy Slater. Slaters Picks has announced its plans to launch in September to the public officially after a successful private run this summer releasing late breaking MLB news and seeing how their clients could act on the news. Lining up with the start of the college and NFL regular season, Slater's service is attempting to bring unique insight to the industry with late-breaking value picks.

To this point, SlatersPicks.com was only accessible through invite-only. Slater's team has worked hard to ensure that the website is ready for launch to the public, opening up his vast knowledge of the world of sports handicapping to everyone.

Over the last couple of decades, Slater has built up his reputation in the sports industry as a radio talk shows host based in South Florida. He covers all the major sports on his weekday show, The Andy Slater Show which is known globally beyond Miami.

While sports betting has become legalized in more states this year, the sports radio show and website Slaters Picks is designed for those who want all the tips and information Slater has on upcoming games. This is a great opportunity for not only beginners to get a feel for betting responsibly, but seasoned sports gamblers to hone their craft as much as possible.

Anyone who signs up when SlatersPicks.com launches will have the opportunity to link their phone number with their account. This benefit allows for text alerts, as well as access to Slater's picks by calling right before a game. It's crucial to have the best edge in sports. Information can change a pick right before an event starts. That's why it is so essential to Slater that his service provides the latest news at all times.

In the next few weeks, SlatersPicks.com will release the subscription prices for all first-time members. Discounts will be available for those who sign up for longer subscriptions, and initial pricing will depend on how many sports a person wants picks for. To learn more, all updates will be available online or via the company's phone number (888-364-4003) and on SlatersPicks.com. This will be a year we look back and prove that pundits, radio hosts, and journalists can make a difference even in the sports gaming world.

SOURCE Slaters Picks

Related Links

http://SlatersPicks.com

