SlateSafety Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

ATLANTA, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SlateSafety™, a connected safety and injury prevention leader via their wearable, the BAND V2 , announced today the completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit for their Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform.

The examination of SlateSafety's system followed strict adherence to the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and found no deviations based on the Trust Services Criteria for security and confidentiality and the controls to meet these criteria.

"We are thrilled to announce that SlateSafety has achieved SOC 2 compliance," said Joe Boettcher, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer at SlateSafety. "This accomplishment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security, confidentiality and privacy for our customers' data. We understand the importance of protecting sensitive information and are proud to have undergone the rigorous third-party audit process to validate our internal controls. This achievement not only provides our customers with peace of mind but also sets us apart from our competitors as a trusted partner in their success."

For the SOC 2 compliance audit and certification process, SlateSafety partnered with one of the nation's leading professional services and independent third-party auditing firms, Laika Compliance, LLC . The standards set forth by AICPA are the benchmark for success and are based on key, relevant Trust Services Criteria. The SOC 2 Type I certification demonstrates SlateSafety's commitment to cybersecurity and trust for enterprise organizations.

Achieving this milestone is a major undertaking involving a comprehensive assessment, design and implementation of robust controls and completion of a rigorous audit process. SlateSafety has demonstrated its commitment to the safety and security of workers by attaining SOC 2 Type I compliance in under three months. This impressive feat showcases dedication to providing an easy-to-use, rugged, reliable, and secure system that safeguards workers from real-time heat-related injuries.

About SlateSafety: SlateSafety is a technology start-up based in Atlanta, Georgia at the edge of the connected safety revolution. The team's mission is to bring reliable, rugged, and easy-to-use safety solutions to heavy industrial applications. SlateSafety has received funding from the National Science Foundation, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the US military to accelerate the development of its IoT platform. BAND V2 was recognized in TIME as a '2021 Best Invention of the Year.' For more information, visit: www.SlateSafety.com.

Contact: [email protected]

