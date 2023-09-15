SlateSafety® Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Enhanced Data Security

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SlateSafety, a leading provider of cutting-edge connected worker safety management solutions, has achieved the SOC 2 Type 2 certification, solidifying their commitment to safeguarding customer data and upholding the highest standards of data security.

This certification marks the culmination of rigorous testing and evaluation by independent auditors to ensure that SlateSafety's information security practices meet or exceed industry standards and build upon their SOC 2 Type 1 certification .

SOC 2 Type 2 certification is recognized as the gold standard in data security compliance. This comprehensive evaluation process underscores SlateSafety's unwavering commitment to maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data.

Key highlights of SlateSafety's SOC 2 Type 2 certification:

Enhanced Security Measures: SlateSafety has implemented robust security measures and controls that are consistently monitored and tested to protect against potential threats and vulnerabilities.



Data Privacy Assurance: With the certification, customers can trust their sensitive data is handled with the utmost care and confidentiality.



Operational Excellence: SlateSafety's commitment to continuous improvement is demonstrated through ongoing monitoring and optimization of its security practices, aligning with industry best practices.



Customer Trust: The attainment of SOC 2 Type 2 certification reflects SlateSafety's dedication to earning and maintaining the trust of its customers by prioritizing data security.

"Our SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a testament to our commitment to data security for our customers," said Joe Boettcher, CDO at SlateSafety. "This milestone reinforces our dedication to delivering best-in-class safety management solutions while upholding the highest standards of data protection."

As businesses increasingly rely on SlateSafety's innovative safety management platform, this certification assures that the company remains dedicated to safeguarding sensitive information.

About SlateSafety:

SlateSafety, a technology startup from Atlanta, GA, is paving the way in the Connected Safety revolution. Their innovative physiological monitor, the BAND V2, a wearable Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) device, sends alerts in real-time and examines historical data trends to maximize efficiency and prevent accidents.

The BAND V2 was honored by TIME as one of the 'Best Inventions of 2021'. In addition, SlateSafety has received more than $2M in funding from organizations such as the National Science Foundation and the United States Air Force to develop its IoT platform. For more information, visit www.slatesafety.com .

