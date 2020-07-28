Slatt Capital Announces New Senior Vice President

"Slatt Capital has brought aboard an expert in small balance agency loans with Mr. Darrow. His nationwide experience brings a valuable resource to our growing platform," said Slatt Capital CEO Daniel Friedeberg. "I am excited to expand my business leveraging the depth of Slatt Capital's lender relationships and expanding my ability to serve my clients not only in the multifamily space but also in all the major asset classes such as retail, office and industrial," said John Darrow, SVP Slatt Capital.