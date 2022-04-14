Slatt Capital Funds Desirable Live-Work Mixed-Use Complex - Palo Alto, CA

Slatt Capital was engaged for this transaction due to their local presence, ability to generate a competitive market for the client's transaction, and their proven track record of successfully closing complex transactions.

About Slatt Capital:

Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution with more than 50 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs. In addition to assisting clients with debt placement nationwide, Slatt Capital manages a $5.0 billion servicing portfolio. To learn more, visit us at www.slatt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

http://www.slatt.com

SOURCE Slatt Capital