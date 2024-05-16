Slavic401k Announces New Partnership with TriSpan LLP to Bolster Growth and Innovation in Retirement Savings Services

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slavic401k, a retirement savings industry leader in multiple employer 401(k) plans (MEPs), announced today the completion of a strategic investment by TriSpan LLP, a private equity firm investing in middle market companies to accelerate growth and performance. With the investment, Slavic401k expands its capabilities and strengthens its continued commitment to helping individuals reach their retirement goals. The terms of the investment have not been publicly disclosed.

"We are delighted to partner with John Slavic and his team," said TriSpan partner Baudoin Lorans. "TriSpan shares Slavic401k's vision and understands the opportunities in the retirement savings industry. We are highly supportive of Slavic401k's strategic growth initiatives and the three core values that have been the foundation of the company's success: communication, collaboration, and culture."

"Our company operates at the intersection of innovation and retirement, and we are constantly looking for ways to improve our products and services to provide our clients and participants with the best possible experience," says John Slavic, founder and CEO, Slavic401k. "Our partnership with TriSpan will allow us to continue to invest heavily in cybersecurity, enabling us to expand our commitment to educating our participants, employees, and partners on how to protect their data and assets from cyber threats. Our efforts have been recognized by BitSight, the leading provider of security ratings, who awarded us a score of 800, which is in the top 1% of financial service companies."

In addition to cybersecurity, the partnership between Slavic401k and TriSpan will expand Slavic401k's SECURE 2.0 Tax Credit capabilities, which is expected to dramatically increase new 401(k) plan formation and bring retirement savings benefits to thousands of American workers currently without access to retirement resources to save for their future.

"With Social Security benefits expected to run dry by 2035 without congressional intervention, it has never been more important for American workers to take control of their future," says John Slavic. "By helping make 401(k) plans affordable for small and medium-sized businesses, we can provide access to retirement savings accounts to thousands of workers who currently don't have workplace sponsored plans."

McHenry Consulting acted as advisor to Slavic401k in this strategic investment.

About Slavic401k

Slavic401k is an innovative leader in retirement services and top provider of 401(k) plans to more than 15,000 employers and 250,000 employees across the U.S., with over $13B in assets under management and growing. Established over 36 years ago by John Slavic (CEO), Slavic401k specializes in multiple employer and pooled employer 401(k) plans and offers a 401(k)-administration platform that is tailored to meet the unique needs of PEOs, financial advisors, associations, and service bureaus. For more information, please visit Slavic401k.com.

About TriSpan, LLP

Founded in 2015, TriSpan, LLP is a private equity firm with offices in New York and London that invests in middle market companies in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. TriSpan, LLP is committed to creating value through using a combination of deep operational and financial resources to accelerate growth and drive improved performance. Since inception, the firm has completed 22 platform investments, as well as over 80 bolt-on acquisitions for its portfolio companies. For more information, please visit Trispanllp.com.

SOURCE Slavic401k