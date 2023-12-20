SLAY THE NEW YEAR ON THE SLOPES OF WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS DURING JANUARY'S "LEARN TO SKI AND SNOWBOARD MONTH"

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Einstein once said that anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new. No matter what your age or athletic abilities, the slopes are beckoning in Western Massachusetts this new year as January ushers in "Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month." In celebration, Explore Western Mass is offering snow enthusiasts exclusive packages for admission, lessons, accommodations, and après-ski experiences only in Western Mass.

Throughout the region, ski resorts are as common as the corner market offering picture postcard views that encompass Western Mass's counties, including Berkshire, Hampshire, Hampden and Franklin and the Mohawk Trail. The area is not only filled with a breadth of outdoor adventure, but family-friendly attractions as well as sought-after luxury retreats.

While navigating the bunny slopes may result in a few minor falls, visitors can also expect fewer crowds along with excellent conditions, pristine powder, enviable terrain, competitive rates and a relaxing après-ski experience. In addition to downhill skiing, the environs of Western Massachusetts also offers prime conditions for snowboarding, snowshoeing and tubing as well as old-fashioned fun, from snowball fights to making snow angels.

"Western Mass is truly a year-round tourist destination. Known for our outdoor experiences, we wanted to create a campaign that attracts our visitors back during the shoulder season," says Michele Goldberg, Vice President, Explore Western Mass. "Our slopes offer the excellence of our competitors at a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. We can't wait to welcome visitors this snow season."

About Western Massachusetts ski areas:

Après Ski:

After a day on the slopes, return to one of these relaxing retreats to relax, rewind and rejuvenate:

    • Shelburne Springs, located at 904 Mohawk Trail, is a new luxury hideaway in Shelburne and a short 19-minutedrive from Berkshire East. Enjoy a 10% discount when using the code SNOW. 413-512-1454; https://shelburnesprings.com/
    • With views of a beautiful cascading waterfall, the Old Mill Inn is a boutique hotel located in Hatfield. Book online and use the code "WINTER20" to enjoy 20% off your two-night stay through March 1st. T. 413-247-3301; www.oldmillinn.us
    • Deerfield Inn is situated near Berkshire East and is a classic luxury inn known for its cozy ambiance. Enjoy two offers: 25% lodging discount plus 20% off dining at the hotel's dining destination, Champney's Restaurant. Reserve your room by calling the hotel directly using the promo code "Ski." T. 413-774-5587; www.deerfieldinn.com

Western Mass is the epicenter of discovery, from the excitement of its urban cultural centers to the effervescent spirit of its great outdoors powered by a pioneering spirit that embraces innovation, adventure and creativity. To book your next Western Mass snow odyssey during January's "Learn to Ski and Snowboard," visit www.explorewesternmass.com/learntoski 

About Western Mass

Western Massachusetts consists of Berkshire, Hampshire, Hampden, and Franklin counties as well as the Mohawk Trail, providing an eclectic mix of outdoor adventure, family-friendly attractions, and a luxury retreat wrapped into one. An off the beaten path experience in the New England Area, the shoulder season is a great time to escape and discover what the region has to offer while escaping the crowds. Explore Western Mass, an affiliate of the Economic Development Council of Western Mass, is a private non-profit destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting Western Mass for meetings and conventions, group tours, sports and leisure travel. For more information, visit www.ExploreWesternMass.com or engage with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok.

