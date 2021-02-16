Slayback Appoints Dave Picard as Chief Commercial Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slayback Pharma LLC (the "Company" or "Slayback") announced today the appointment of Dave Picard as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer. Dave will be based out of Slayback's Princeton office.

Dave is a senior executive with an established track record of successfully leading sales teams and growing businesses. Throughout his career, he has held commercial positions of increasing responsibility at companies like AmerisourceBergen ("ABC"), Sandoz and Bristol-Myers Squibb. His experience spans across various sales channels including hospital, clinic, retail and specialty.

Most recently, Dave was at ABC where he was the Senior Vice President, Global Generic Pharmaceuticals. Dave was responsible for elevating ABC's presence in the generic injectable space by building and maintaining relationships with generic injectable manufacturers, growing the PRxO injectable formulary and building the generic injectable sourcing team. Dave was also instrumental in jumpstarting ABC's presence in the burgeoning biosimilar space.

Previously at Sandoz, where Dave served as the Vice President of Generic Injectable Sales and Marketing for more than 13 years, he led a team of national account executives that was responsible for the historic launch of generic Enoxaparin and other injectables, delivering on annual net sales targets of over a billion dollars.

At Slayback, Dave will head the commercial function and will be responsible for crafting and driving the commercial strategy and infrastructure to lead the Company into its next orbit of growth.

While welcoming Dave to Slayback, Ajay Singh, President & CEO, said, "A founding principle at the core of Slayback is that talent is the best asset class. Our team is our first and foremost asset. In our pursuit to build the best team in the industry, I am particularly delighted to welcome Dave Picard as our Chief Commercial Officer. Dave is a widely respected industry veteran. His experience on both the buy and sell side playing key leadership roles in some of the best institutions in the industry is invaluable. His expertise across different types of products and sales channels is a great fit for Slayback's growing and diverse portfolio of complex generic and specialty products."

Speaking on his appointment, Dave said, "I am thrilled to be joining the Slayback Team. Slayback has a solid history of formulation and development which has produced a robust pipeline of specialty injectable products. I look forward to leading the commercialization efforts with this excellent Team."

ABOUT SLAYBACK PHARMA LLC

Slayback is a New-Jersey based pharmaceutical company focused on the development of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products.

SOURCE Slayback Pharma LLC

Related Links

http://www.slayback-pharma.com

