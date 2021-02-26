Slayback Appoints Paul Campanelli to Board of Directors

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slayback Pharma LLC (the "Company" or "Slayback"), a Princeton, NJ based specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the appointment of Paul Campanelli to its Board of Directors.

Paul is the Chairman of Endo Pharmaceuticals, and was, until recently, President and CEO of Endo Pharmaceuticals, where he led a turnaround focused on executing Endo's strategy to improve productivity, simplify their business, and increase the value of the company's US Branded, US Generics and international pharmaceutical assets. He transformed the company through investments in high-barrier, technically challenging generic products and specialty brands—all with a laser focus on differentiated and intelligent product selection.

Earlier, Paul served as Chief Executive Officer of Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. following the company's September 2012 acquisition by TPG. While CEO of Par, Paul built a strong leadership team and an industry-leading specialty pharmaceutical business with a diverse portfolio of complex generics and 505(b)2s. Under Paul's direction, Par entered the sterile injectables segment via the JHP acquisition, positioning the company for future growth. Notably, Par's sterile injectable segment ultimately grew from a baseline of zero to over $1 billion in revenue during Paul's tenure at Par and Endo. Paul's success in growing Par culminated in the acquisition of Par by Endo in 2015 for over $8 billion.

Prior to Paul's tenure as Par's CEO, he served as COO and President of Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., the company's generics division. Prior to joining Par, Paul served as Vice President, Business Development at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

While welcoming Paul to Slayback, Ajay Singh, President & CEO, said, "Not only is Paul a widely respected industry veteran, but I also personally have great admiration for Paul's track record in building, growing and running Par Pharmaceuticals and later the combined Endo-Par house through its numerous stages of growth and challenges. It takes decades to build and grow an organization and Paul did precisely that—leading from the front for two decades. Paul has been a general and yet also a soldier fighting in the trenches. Even today, he can roll up his sleeves and dive into a product discussion. Additionally, Paul's ability to 'connect the dots' across the entire spectrum of the pharmaceutical value chain is second to none. His skills, experience and personality are all a perfect fit for Slayback as we navigate our trajectory through an important and exciting phase of growth. I am absolutely delighted to have Paul join our Board and help Slayback through its next chapter."

Speaking on his appointment, Paul said, "I am very excited to become part of the Slayback board. Slayback, in its relatively short history, has already demonstrated an impressive ability to execute on its strategy. Ajay has built a strong team to grow the company. And the company's pipeline is robust and exciting. I am looking forward to contributing to Slayback's success."

ABOUT SLAYBACK PHARMA LLC

Slayback is a New-Jersey based pharmaceutical company focused on the development of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products.

