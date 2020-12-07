Slayback Pharma Appoints Dr Sumitra Pillai as Head of R&D

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slayback Pharma LLC ("Slayback") announced today the appointment of Dr Sumitra Pillai as Vice President and the new Head of R&D. Sumitra will be based out of Slayback's Hyderabad, India office.

Sumitra is a highly accomplished scientist with a stellar track record in the development and scale-up of highly complex, differentiated and difficult-to-make generics. Prior to joining Slayback, Sumitra was the Vice President of Research and Development at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories where she was instrumental in successful development of numerous complex injectables and ophthalmic products. Over the last two decades, she has built a strong reputation of a no non-sense scientist who not only can take the balcony view on the total pathway of drug development, but also can roll up her sleeves and dive into the trenches to troubleshoot when required.

While welcoming Dr Pillai to Slayback, Ajay Singh, President & CEO, said, "Sumitra is a perfect fit for Slayback. She can see the big picture, anticipate problems long before they show up and at the same time, she can get very hands-on when required. The development of complex generics gets particularly treacherous during the scale-up process. That's where Sumitra is especially strong. She is passionate about the science, connects the dots and leads from the front. We are delighted to have her as our new R&D leader."

Speaking on her appointment, Dr Pillai said, "I am looking forward to an engaging and stimulating journey with Slayback and to contributing to the development of many more exciting products."

ABOUT SLAYBACK PHARMA LLC

Slayback is a New-Jersey based pharmaceutical company focused on the development of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products.

SOURCE Slayback Pharma LLC

Related Links

http://www.slayback-pharma.com

