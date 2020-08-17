Slayback Pharma Appoints Lori A. Hoffman as Head of Alliance Management

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slayback Pharma LLC ("Slayback"), a privately-held, specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the appointment of Lori A. Hoffman as Head of Alliance Management. Lori is an experienced, pharmaceutical executive with a 30-year track record in the industry, where she has held various roles of increasing responsibility. Lori was at Sagent Pharmaceuticals for almost a decade as Senior Director of Business Development and Director of Project Management. At Sagent, she was responsible for managing the company's pipeline, including product selection and identification and management of new development and manufacturing partners for sterile injectable product candidates. She has negotiated multiple licensing, development and manufacturing agreements with third parties. Her most recent role was at Frontida where she led Frontida's Alliance Management function. While at Frontida, she also built the Project Management department and generated new business by expanding existing alliances and establishing new client partnerships. In addition, Lori has extensive experience in API development, manufacturing, and sales while working in various roles at prior companies such as AMRI, Regis Technologies, and Upjohn.

Lori is active in various industry organizations, including DCAT®, where she serves on the Board of Directors. Lori holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ajay Singh, President & CEO of Slayback, said in regard to Lori joining the company, "We are delighted to have Lori on the team. She brings to Slayback a wealth of experience. Her strong relationships within the industry and with development and manufacturing partners, in particular, will be a great asset to Slayback as we move forward to the next phase of our growth."

"I am so happy to be a part of the Slayback team and looking forward to contributing to the success of the company," said Lori.

ABOUT SLAYBACK PHARMA LLC

Slayback is a New-Jersey based pharmaceutical company focused on the development of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products with a team of 90 employees and operations in the U.S. and India. Since its inception in 2011, Slayback has demonstrated a spectacular track record of numerous sole first-to-file ANDAs, 505(b)(2)s and complex generic filings, approvals and launches.

