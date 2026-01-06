Slayton Search Partners Welcomes David Turner as Executive Vice President in Consumer Practice

Industry Veteran Brings Deep Food and Agriculture Expertise to Leading Executive Search Firm

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slayton Search Partners, a premier executive search firm, today announced the appointment of David Turner as Executive Vice President in the firm's Consumer Practice. David brings more than two decades of distinguished leadership in executive search, operations, and strategic consulting within the food and agriculture sectors.

In his new role, David will provide strategic guidance to organizations navigating transformation in food and agriculture, with a particular focus on innovation, sustainability, and leadership alignment. He will work closely with clients to secure executive talent capable of addressing evolving market dynamics and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in these critical industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to Slayton Search Partners," said Rick Slayton, CEO and Managing Partner. "His extensive experience in food and agriculture, combined with his proven track record in executive search and his global perspective, makes him an invaluable addition to our Consumer Practice. David's expertise will enhance our ability to serve clients who are shaping the future of food and agriculture, and his commitment to finding transformational leaders aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

David's career spans significant accomplishments in both executive search and operational leadership. He spent 14 years at Kincannon & Reed, a global search firm specializing in food and agriculture, where he advanced from Principal to President before being appointed Chairman of the Board in 2024. His work focused on identifying and placing transformational leaders who drove innovation and strategic growth across the food and agriculture value chain.

Before his executive search career, David built substantial operational expertise as leader of PricewaterhouseCoopers' Canadian agribusiness practice and through multiple domestic and international leadership positions at Cargill. This hands-on experience provides him with unique insights into the operational challenges and opportunities facing organizations in the sector.

David currently serves as a Global Board Director for the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), further demonstrating his commitment to advancing the profession and maintaining the highest standards in executive search.

About Slayton Search Partners

Slayton Search Partners is a premier retained executive search firm serving clients across multiple industry verticals including consumer, distribution, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, and retail. The firm specializes in C-level executive placements and leadership functions including CEO and P&L, diversity, finance, human resources, marketing and sales, supply chain, strategy, sustainability, and technology. Founded more than 40 years ago with a commitment to delivering exceptional talent solutions, Slayton continues to serve clients with bespoke precision, and transformative results. For more information, visit www.slaytonsearch.com.

