SLC Launches Revamped Oracle Licensing Health Check Services

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Licensing Consultants, a team of former senior Oracle executives, is announcing its revamped in-depth Health Check service. This service gives clients assurance that their license position will pass an Oracle audit.

"After ONLY two weeks SLC was able to show me where and how we could reduce our current costs on our yearly Oracle support by over $400,000 per year and in the process fully validate that we would be 100% complaint with Oracle Licenses," said Jim Miller, Soleris Data CEO.

Over the last several years SLC clients have remarked that aggressive sales tactics seem to be the norm from Oracle and often times this results in the client's confusion on understanding their contracts. Through SLC Health Check services, they have saved clients $1 billion and counting. "This success is due to our years of Oracle insider experience and our dedicated employees willing to dig through every single possibility of a compliance issue for our clients. We leave no area overlooked when digging into our client's licenses," said Ed Ramirez, SLC CEO. Here are a few of the reason's clients should consider a compliance health check:

Health Checks are conducted by industry experts in Oracle policies

Mimics the Oracle LMS process – shows you what to expect and what the auditor will ask for/see!

Covers all of your Oracle licensing and estate

Provides you options on how to tackle your licensing concerns

Gives you assurance that your license position would pass an Oracle audit!

Create opportunities to save up to $70 million dollars on your Oracle licensing

About SLC (slc.us.com): SLC is the leader in advising clients on all things Oracle, including topics such as Oracle's licensing and licensing policies around 2019 Java changes, virtualization, ULA certification. Get our advice and take control of your Oracle relationship!

Software Licensing Consultants

(925) 961-9741

216355@email4pr.com

SOURCE Software Licensing Consultants