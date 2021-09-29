SLD Solutions offering last remaining long-term-care policy in Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLD Solutions , a financial consultation company that specializes in helping individuals and families to live the life they want, is offering the last remaining long-term-care (LTC) insurance policy in the state of Washington, as the November 1, deadline for Washington residents to purchase long-term-care insurance nears. SLD contracts policies through leading U.S. retirement and life insurance company, Global Atlantic.

On April 21, 2021, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law the Long Term Services and Supports Act (LTSS) Trust Act, creating the WA Cares Fund. This Act makes Washington the first stage in the country to adopt a mandatory LTC insurance program for workers. Washington residents who do not purchase a long-term policy by November 1, will be taxed $580 per every $100,000 of gross income as per effective January 1, 2022.

"Statistics show that seven out of ten Washington residents 65 and older will need long term care in their lifetime," said Yvonne Smith, Northwest Director of Expansion for SLD solutions. "The demand for 50 and over long-term-care insurance is strong and persons considering a policy are advised to apply by October 15. Unlike the government plan, Global Atlantic policy holders will not lose money if they do not use the insurance."

"Long term care in Washington costs around $5,200 a month for assisted living, $13,000 a month for nursing home care, and $360-420 a day for skilled nursing, according to Carrie Patrician, Outreach Coordinator for MultiCare, non-profit, "The government plan would only cover a few months of actual care at today's rates."

