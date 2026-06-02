SLD Transport Named 84 Lumber's 2025 "Hauler of the Year"

National award recognizes SLD's outstanding performance within 84 Lumber's nationwide transportation network

ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SLD Transport, a Canton, Georgia-based transportation and logistics provider specializing in flatbed and forklift delivery solutions, has been named 84 Lumber's 2025 "Hauler of the Year."

SLD Transport was selected from more than 60 carrier partners in 84 Lumber's nationwide transportation network. The award recognizes exceptional performance in supporting 84 Lumber's distribution needs across its more than 300 locations, honoring SLD for service reliability, safety, operational execution, customer support and overall partnership.

Pictured left to right are Dave Rumbaugh, Vice President of Purchasing at 84 Lumber; Blake Hoffman, President and Founder of SLD Transport; and Maggie Hardy, Owner and CEO of 84 Lumber.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for SLD Transport, which has served customers for more than 30 years, and reflects the company's reputation as a dependable logistics partner capable of meeting the demands of a fast-moving national building materials supply chain.

"Our continued success is driven by leaders who set high standards, invest in their teams, and refuse to settle for anything less than the best," said Maggie Hardy, Owner and CEO of 84 Lumber, during 84 Lumber's awards banquet in March 2026. "Award winners represent the very best of 84, which is hard work, determination and perseverance."

For SLD Transport, the honor reflects the work of its professional drivers, dispatchers, operations leaders, customer service teams and support personnel.

"This award is a tremendous accomplishment for everyone on our team, beginning with our incredible drivers and regional supervisors, and extending to our dispatch, billing, support and executive leadership teams," said Blake Hoffman, President and Founder of SLD Transport. "It belongs to people who have proven, time and again, that they can work together for the benefit of our customers."

Jayme Gauthreaux, Vice President of Sales at SLD Transport, said the recognition is especially meaningful given the strength of 84 Lumber's national carrier network.

"Being named 2025 'Hauler of the Year' by 84 Lumber is an incredible honor for our entire organization," Gauthreaux said. "This award represents the discipline, pride and commitment our team brings to every customer, every load and every mile. To be recognized out of so many outstanding carrier partners nationwide is humbling and motivating."

SLD Transport has continued to strengthen its position in the transportation and logistics sector by focusing on dependable execution, responsive communication, safety-focused operations and long-term customer partnerships. As supply chains demand greater speed, flexibility and accountability, SLD remains committed to investing in driver compensation, equipment, and technology and operational processes that support customers at scale while maintaining consistent execution.

"This recognition validates the standard we work to uphold every day," said CJ Arnold, Chief Operating Officer of SLD Transport. "Our goal is simple: deliver freight safely, efficiently and consistently while earning the trust of our customers by continuously elevating our performance. We are grateful to 84 Lumber for this recognition and proud of every SLD team member who helped make this award a reality."

About SLD Transport

SLD Transport is a transportation and logistics provider specializing in flatbed and forklift final-mile delivery across the United States. The company supports customers with dependable capacity, professional drivers, safety-focused operations and service built around the demands of jobsite, building-material and specialized deliveries.

Media Inquiries:

Jayme Gauthreaux

Vice President of Sales

SLD Transport

Email: [email protected]

www.SLDTransport.com

SOURCE SLD Transport