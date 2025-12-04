Sled and Soak: Under-the-Radar Montana Snowmobiling Trails and Hot Springs

Many small communities in Montana thrive during the winter months as snowmobiling enthusiasts from around the country come to experience the small-town hospitality and exhilarating riding of hubs like West Yellowstone, which has been deemed the "Snowmobile Capital of the World" due to its early-season riding and access to Yellowstone National Park guided trips.

"Snowmobiling lets you see a whole different side of Montana that few get to experience. Whether you ride the backcountry through meadows and timber or want to explore the many groomed trails with a guide, you'll quickly feel and appreciate the magnitude of Montana in a whole new way when you hit the throttle this winter," said Mitch Staley, chief marketing officer at the Montana Department of Commerce.

Other popular destinations to plan a snowmobile trip include Cooke City in Montana's Yellowstone Country and Seeley Lake in Western Montana's Glacier Country, both of which offer unique groomed and backcountry riding for all skill levels.

Cooke City

Surrounded by the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness and Yellowstone National Park, Cooke City is known as a gateway community to the park and the iconic Beartooth Highway. In winter, the town welcomes snowmobilers who flock to the town to enjoy exploring 60 miles of groomed trails nearby, including:

Daisy Pass Trail

Lulu Pass Trail

Round Lake Trail

Henderson Mountain Trail

Seeley Lake

Situated between the Swan Mountains and the Mission Mountains in northwest Montana, Seeley Lake is a boat town in the summer and a sled town in the winter. Seeley Lake provides visitors with convenient snowmobiling access from town, and popular trails include:

Lake Marshall Loop

West Morrell-Rice Ridge Loop

Monture

Double Arrow Lookout

Long days on a sled pair well with visits to mineral-rich hot springs, and Montana's Glaciers to Geysers provides itineraries connecting the state's top natural hot springs with the best snowmobiling trails. Take inspiration from the routes and spend a day riding the Trail Creek Snowmobile Trail in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest before ending the night soaking at Jackson Hot Springs.

While recreational snowmobilers make up the bulk of riders, many professional snowmobilers have gotten their start living in Montana, including Sam Rogers, Caleb Kesterke and Keith Curtis.

Before beginning any snowmobile adventure, it's important to note that to legally ride on any of the 4,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails in Montana, all residents must purchase a Resident Winter Trail Pass, and all nonresidents must purchase a Nonresident Winter Trail Pass. Both passes can be purchased online.

Plan your next snowmobiling and hot springs adventure at visitmt.com. Explore detailed, interactive maps of groomed snowmobiling trails in Montana by visiting mtrecmaps.com.

