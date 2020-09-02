Sleek Fleet Expands Team With Enterprise Sales and Carrier Engagement Representatives to Drive Growth and World-Class Service

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleek Fleet, offering tech-enabled solutions for shippers and carriers, is pleased to announce the appointments of Mike Edwards as Enterprise Sales Leader and Tashi Budilovsky as Carrier Engagement Representative.

"We've been working hard to fine-tune Sleek Fleet's innovative solution suite, which disrupts the old way of hauling freight," said Mike Nervick, Sleek Fleet CEO. "Bringing on top talent is part of our winning formula to simplify logistics."

Company Growth

Edwards brings more than 20 years of SaaS sales and transportation expertise. Before Sleek Fleet, Edwards generated growth in key sales positions at SmartTrack Logistics, FourKites, and SafetyChain Software. "Sleek Fleet is ready to explode," said Edwards. "The shipper solution carves out a brand new market and provides a huge competitive advantage - found nowhere else."

Budilovsky brings over 12 years of account management and sales experience in logistics with C.H. Robinson. She has a proven track record of building strong relationships. "We've seen tremendous growth within our unique carrier base of small operators. Tashi will help ensure our carrier network has everything it needs to move our customers' freight most efficiently," said Kira Meinzer, Sleek Fleet Chief People Officer.

Sleek Fleet, now in its fourth year, is ready to commercialize its software suite and plans to reposition as a technology company shortly. "Like the ever-changing transportation industry, Sleek Fleet continues to evolve," said Nervick. "Adding strategic team members will help the trajectory of Sleek Fleet's growth, and its mission to simplify logistics."

For more information about Sleek Fleet, visit www.sleekfleet.com.

For inquiries, please contact Jaimie Kowalski, VP Marketing, at [email protected].

Related Images

company-growth.png

Company Growth

Company Growth

SOURCE Sleek Fleet