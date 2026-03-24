Sleek, Travel-Friendly Style: Align™ Introduces the Newest Addition to its Spring-Summer Lineup

Lightweight, breathable and adaptable, Align's Donovan sneaker is the choice for men seeking a polished sporty look and enduring comfort in a cool, modern profile.

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Align™, the men's footwear brand designed for everyday wear, presents the newest addition to its Spring-Summer 2026 collection. Established in 2025 by parent company H.H. Brown, a trusted leader in footwear for more than 140 years, Align is designed with a signature focus on quality craftsmanship and materials by the makers of Söfft. In 2026, Align continues to grow its thoughtfully designed collection of premium-crafted shoes with the Donovan, a versatile new court-style sneaker built for comfort and elevated ease.

The Align™ Donovan Sneaker in White

Crafted with a recycled knit upper for breathability and comfort, the Donovan is the essential everyday men's shoe for spring and summer wear. It's optimized for travel with convenient stretch laces for slip-on ease and Align's signature comfort features like the cushioned cloud counter at the top of the heel that absorbs impact with every step. Inside, it's primed for proper support with Align™ Dual Density Arch Support Insoles that deliver arch and heel support through long, busy days of airport travel, sightseeing or working and commuting. On the ground, slip-resistant outsoles provide solid traction for confidence on both indoor surfaces and outdoor terrain. This shoe is designed to go from the boarding gate to resort, or from city street to shore with ultimate ease.

For effortless dressing options, the Donovan sneaker is offered in three colorways: Off White with leather trim and navy accents, and in solid Navy or two-tone Grey designs, both with suede accents.

Priced at $119.95, the Donovan by Align is available now at select Dillard's locations and online at Dillards.com and Alignshoe.com.

About Align

Align is redefining the future of footwear with a unique fusion of innovation, style and craftsmanship. Designed in the USA and built with precision, Align delivers shoes, from sneakers and loafers to dress shoes and boots, crafted from premium materials and advanced construction techniques to ensure exceptional quality and comfort. At the core of every Align product is its revolutionary insole technology, engineered to provide superior support and optimal foot alignment – eliminating the need for aftermarket insoles. With a focus on performance and design, Align empowers wearers to take on any challenge, whether in daily life or during their adventures. Step Into the Future with Align™.

SOURCE Align™