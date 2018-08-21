SleekEZ is the Only Pet Product to Make it Into Inc. 500's 2018 List

BILLINGS, Mont., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has published Montana-based SleekEZ LLC as one of the country's top 500 fastest growing private companies and the State of Montana's fourth fastest growing business of 2018. SleekEZ, ranked #394, is one of only 12 percent of woman-owned businesses in the entire nation to make the list.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the US economy's most dynamic segment — independent businesses. Companies such as Dell, Pandora, GoPro, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as top 500 exclusive honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are proud to have contributed to bringing Montana's rank to number three for the nation's revenue growth," said Jennifer Tipton, the company's founder and creator of the best-selling, animal grooming tool. Inc. shows that Montana is third in revenue growth over the past three years. SleekEZ is Montana's only products and services company to reach the ranks. "Montana is not the easiest place to operate a consumer product and service business; quality employees, logistics and warehousing have been challenging." Despite these challenges, however, Tipton has grown the business by 1257.4 percent between 2014 and 2017.

Tipton attributes the made-in-the-USA company's success on cost-effective marketing, intimate knowledge of her customer base, and putting customer satisfaction first. With a degree in journalism and 13 years background in advanced equine dentistry she was able to mesh the two together and hone in on the market.

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," said James Ledbetter, Inc. Editor in Chief. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

About SleekEZ

SleekEZ was formed in 2010 by founder and creator Jennifer Tipton. SleekEZ creates Animal Products for the Animal Lifestyle. Tipton comes from a unique background with a degree in journalism and a former career as an advanced equine dentist. Their best-selling product The Original Deshedding Grooming Tool holds both utility and design patents and is sold worldwide. Soon to be release is The Professional Grooming Tool.

To learn more, visit www.sleekez.com.

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

