Sleekpoint Innovations Wins the 2022 Thread Group Innovation Enabler Award

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleekpoint Innovations, an innovative creator of premium connected devices and appliances to help global consumers build their secure, easy-to-use smart homes, today announced it has been named as the winner of the Thread Group Innovation Enabler Award .

Launched in 2015, the Thread Innovation Enabler Award recognizes early-stage companies from around the world, for their innovative approaches to solving IoT challenges using the Thread protocol. The award supports the creative possibilities that smaller companies can bring to the IoT ecosystem by giving them access to the resources and network within the Thread Group.

"The Thread Group Innovation Enabler Program provides start-up companies the opportunity to define IoT through access to Thread's technology and their members," said Sujata Neidig, VP of Marketing for The Thread Group and Director of Marketing i.MX Processors Software and Customer Programs for NXP Semiconductors. "We selected Sleekpoint Innovations based on the creative potential of their ideas and the use of Thread technology, such as their smart air purifier AIRVERSA Purelle."

Thread is a low-power wireless mesh networking protocol built on open and proven IETF and IEEE standards aimed at simplifying and standardizing IoT solutions. The Thread protocol enables direct, end-to-end, secure, and scalable connectivity between IoT devices, mobile devices, and the internet.

With Thread technology built-in, Sleek Innovations is able to elevate the overall smart home experience for iOS users including the 'Purelle' (AP2) under the AIRVERSA brand.". The Purelle smart air purifier takes advantage of Apple HomeKit® with the Thread Accessory Protocol. The air purifier uses a 3-Stage True HEPA Filtration system, which is claimed to capture up to 99.97 percent of airborne contaminants, and can filter out particles down to 0.3 microns (0.003 mm). The product is designed for compact tabletop use in small-to-medium sized rooms. It includes a built-in PM2.5 sensor that detects potentially harmful contaminants smaller than 2.5 microns.

The nRF52840 SoC's powerful 64 MHz, 32-bit Arm® Cortex® M4 processor with floating point unit (FPU) analyzes the sensor data which is then wirelessly transmitted by the associated 'Sleekpoint' app on users' iOS devices to help consumers track real-time and long-term air quality. Purelle allows users the flexibility to customize automations with other HomeKit-enabled accessories at home.

"As a startup, we are thrilled and grateful to receive this award from the Thread Group, as Thread technology aligns perfectly with our vision and enables us to achieve multiple competitive advantages in the Smart Home sector," said Felix Liu, Chief Executive Officer at Sleekpoint Innovations., "In Sleekpoint's exciting 2023 product roadmap, we plan to release numerous Thread-enable smart accessories and appliances, including a smart humidifier, smart air combination sensors, smart home controller, smart ice maker, and smart door locks, and more.."

Formed in 2013, the non-profit Thread Group is focused on making Thread the foundation for the internet of things in homes and commercial buildings. Built on open standards, Thread is a low-power wireless networking protocol that enables direct, end-to-end, secure, and scalable connectivity between IoT devices, mobile devices, and the internet. And, because Thread is IP-based, it seamlessly integrates with many environments, apps, devices, and clouds. The Thread Group provides a rigorous certification program to ensure device interoperability and a positive user experience. Thread is backed by industry-leading companies including Amazon, Apple, Google, Lutron, Nordic Semiconductors, NXP Semiconductors, OSRAM, Qualcomm, Samsung SmartThings, Siemens, Silicon Labs, Somfy, and Yale Security.

Based in Shenzhen, the "Silicon Valley of China", Sleekpoint's vision is to empower every household to increase productivity and living quality through automated electronics. Founded on August 8, 2021, Sleekpoint is ready to become a global market player. Our team has over 15 years of industrial experience in engineering and brand operation. We continuously build hardware and software in-house for every product based on uncompromising quality standards and top-notch craftsmanship, making sure that the user experience is seamless. Sleekpoint oversees two brands: AIRVERSA, specializing in creating air treatment products that truly improve the quality of the air you breathe; and HOLOMARQ, specializing in creating home door security products that provide smart access management solutions and ultimate security.

