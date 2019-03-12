Sleep Apnea Devices - Global Market Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019-2024): Resmed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and Invacare Corporation Hold Major Shares

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sleep apnea devices market was valued at USD 5,956.9 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 9,193.3 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5%.



A few key factors that are driving the market include the increasing incidences of sleep apnea, increasing awareness among the patient population in developing countries, and favorable government initiatives.



According to the Sleep Apnea Organization, in 2017, more than 22 million Americans suffered from sleep apnea and 80% of moderate to severe sleep apnea cases were undiagnosed; worldwide, over 100 million people suffer from sleep apnea. Thus, the increasing incidence of sleep apnea is one of the factors responsible for the growth of the sleep apnea devices market.



It is known that obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a prevalent condition, which affects up to 20% of the world population. It is a serious and life-threatening sleep illness that is largely undiagnosed and untreated. However, various government initiatives are helping patients who suffer from OSA.



For instance, in the United States, the American Sleep Apnea Association (ASAA) was founded in 1990, which is a non-profit organization that promotes awareness regarding sleep apnea, works for continuing improvements in treatments for this serious disorder, and advocates for the interests of sleep apnea patients. All these factors are boosting the market.



Key Market Trends



Actigraphy Devices is Expected to Grow with Highest CAGR in the Diagnostic Devices Category



Actigraphy devices (actometer or actimeter) utilize a portable device, which is usually worn on the wrist that records physical movement over an extended period. This technology is being increasingly adopted in clinical settings, as actigraphy has the advantage of providing objective information on the sleep habits in patients' natural sleep environment.



Since actigraphy is less invasive and less expensive than the PSG devices, it is a promising device for assessing sleep apnea treatment effects. It also can be used for follow-up, once the treatment has begun or to evaluate changes in sleep, over the course of the treatment period. The rising demand for actigraphy devices in sleep apnea is due to its cost effectiveness, as it facilitates non-intrusive 24-hours monitoring at home for extended periods. The sleep-wake is relatively easy and it does not require any installation.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to continue its Dominance through the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the market for sleep apnea devices and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the high incidence of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and rising aging population in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region.



According to the American Sleep Association, as of 2018, it was estimated that about 50-70 million adult population in the United States were found to have a sleep disorder, 48% were reported to be snoring, 37.9% were reported to be falling asleep during the day, unintentionally, and 4.7% were reported to be nodding off while driving. Insomnia is the most common specific sleep disorder, with short-term issues reported by about 30% of adults and chronic insomnia by 10%. Approximately 25 million adults in the United States have obstructive sleep apnea.



According to Sleep Zone, it was estimated that about 22 million Americans suffer from moderate to severe sleep apnea, out of which, approximately 3-7% of men and 2-5% of women were found to have had sleep apnea in 2018 in the United States.



Competitive Landscape



The sleep apnea devices market is highly competitive and consists of several major player, across the world. Further, with rising technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size and small scale companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new devices into the market with competitive prices.



Companies, like Resmed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, and Invacare Corporation, hold substantial shares in the market.



Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Sleep Apnea

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Among the Patient Population in the Developing Countries

4.2.3 Favorable Government Initiatives

4.2.4 Upcoming Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 Market Segmentation

5.1 By Diagnostic Devices

5.1.1 Polysomnography Devices (PSG)

5.1.2 Pulse Oximeters

5.1.3 Actigraphy Devices

5.2 By Therapeutic Devices

5.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

5.2.1.1 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

5.2.1.2 Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices

5.2.2 Oxygen Devices

5.2.2.1 Oxygen Concentrators

5.2.2.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators

5.2.2.3 Liquid Portable Oxygen

5.2.3 Oral Appliances

5.2.4 Adaptive Servo Ventilation (ASV) Devices

5.2.5 Masks and Accessories

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.3 Invacare Corporation

6.1.4 Natus Medical Incorporated

6.1.5 Resmed

6.1.6 Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

6.1.7 Vyaire Medical Inc.

6.1.8 GE Healthcare

6.1.9 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.10 Teleflex Incorporated



7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r3jgxl/sleep_apnea?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

