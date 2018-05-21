Sleep Apnea Devices 2018-2023: Global Market Analysis by Type, (Therapeutic, Diagnostic) and End User (Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals, Home Care/Individuals)

The sleep apnea devices market is projected to reach USD 6.49 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 4.44 billion in 2018.

The major influencing factors driving the growth of this market are increasing patient pool for sleep apnea on account of increasing obesity globally, improving patient compliance owing to stringent reimbursement regulations, and increasing home sleep testing as well as initiatives to increase awareness globally. However, complex referral pathways and long waiting periods are likely to restrain market growth in the forecast period.



On the basis of type, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic devices. The therapeutic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the global sleep apnea market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea globally and also the high growth of therapeutic oral appliances for sleep apnea.

Moreover, the PAP devices segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic devices market in 2018 owing to the technological advancements that have made these devices compact, comfortable, and easy to use to ensure better patient compliance and is expected to ensure steady growth for the PAP devices market in the coming years.



Based on end user, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into sleep laboratories & hospitals and home care/individuals. The home care/individuals segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the preference for home care in sleep apnea diagnosed patients.



The sleep apnea devices market is divided into four major regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea devices market. The major factors contributing to the large share of this segment include increasing sleep apnea prevalence, high growth of the home sleep testing devices, issuance of grants and funds by private and government institutions to promote awareness of sleep apnea as well as launch novel and technologically advanced products in the market space.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this regional segment include increasing prevalence of sleep apnea disorders, the large undiagnosed pool in countries such as India, and initiatives by the government & other private organizations to raise awareness regarding sleep disorders.

The major market players in the sleep apnea devices market include ResMed, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. (New Zealand).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.1.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.1.2.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.1.2 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.1.3 Research Design

2.1.4 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.2 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sleep Apnea Devices Market Overview

4.2 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Type (2018 vs 2023)

4.3 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Therapeutic Devices (2018 vs 2023)

4.4 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Diagnostic Devices (2018 vs 2023)

4.5 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User (2018 vs 2023)

4.6 Geographic Snapshot of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients

5.1.2.2 Growing Awareness About the Ill Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea

5.1.2.3 Rise Use of Oral Appliances

5.1.2.4 Technological Advancements in Sleep Apnea Devices

5.1.2.5 Influx of Venture Capital Funding

5.1.2.6 Growing Company Interest in the Sleep Apnea Market

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 Complex Referral Pathways and Long Waiting Periods

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 Focus on Home Healthcare

5.1.5 Challenges

5.1.5.1 Lack of Patient Compliance



6 Epidemiological, Prescription Pattern, and Adherence Assessment of Sleep Apnea

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Epidemiological Assessment

6.3 Prescription Pattern Assessment

6.4 Adherence Assessment



7 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Therapeutic Devices

7.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure Devices

7.2.1.1 Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices

7.2.1.2 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

7.2.1.3 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices

7.2.2 Facial Interfaces

7.2.2.1 Masks

7.2.2.1.1 Full-Face Masks

7.2.2.1.2 Nasal Pillow Masks

7.2.2.1.3 Nasal Masks

7.2.2.2 Cushions

7.2.3 Accessories

7.2.3.1 Humidifier Accessories

7.2.3.2 Power Accessories

7.2.3.3 Transportation Accessories

7.2.3.4 Communication Accessories

7.2.3.5 Chin Restraints

7.2.3.6 Other Accessories

7.2.4 Oral Appliances

7.2.4.1 Mandibular Advancement Devices

7.2.4.2 Tongue-Retaining Devices

7.2.5 Adaptive Servo-Ventilators

7.2.6 Other Therapeutic Devices

7.3 Diagnostic Devices

7.3.1 Polysomnography Devices

7.3.1.1 Clinical PSG Devices

7.3.1.2 Ambulatory PSG Devices

7.3.2 Home Sleep Testing Devices

7.3.3 Oximeters

7.3.3.1 Fingertip Oximeters

7.3.3.2 Handheld Oximeters

7.3.3.3 Wrist-Worn Oximeters

7.3.3.4 Tabletop Oximeters

7.3.4 Actigraphy Systems

7.3.5 Sleep Screening Devices



8 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

8.3 Home Care/Individuals



9 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.4 RoAPAC

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.2.1 Introduction

10.2.2 Resmed (US)

10.2.3 Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

10.2.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand)

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Agreements and Contracts



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Resmed

11.2 Koninklijke Philips

11.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

11.4 Somnomed

11.5 Compumedics

11.6 Lwenstein Medical

11.7 Whole You

11.8 Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

11.9 BMC Medical

11.10 Braebon Medical

