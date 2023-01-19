Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market Report 2023: Growing Popularity of Non-CPAP Devices for Sleep Apnea Treatment Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sleep apnea devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% during 2022-2027. The growing sleep apnea devices market is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of sleep apnea, increasing potential risk factors, technological advancements in sleep apnea devices, and an increasingly aging population.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

The Emergence of Artificial Intelligence in Sleep Apnea Treatment

The convergence of large data sets, increased computing power, and algorithm advances have opened the door to Artificial intelligence (AI) applications across various industries.

AHI is only a consideration, and the ability to predict side effects and response to treatment is limited. AI offers the opportunity to consider more factors than AHI. AHI provides more information about the severity and OSA endophenotype and can influence treatment choices.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will pave the way for screening and diagnosing OSA, reduce costly PSG deployment, and streamline the path to effective treatment in the sleep apnea devices market.

Growing Demand and Advancements in Home Sleep Apnea Tests (HSATs)

, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) task force published guidelines for the use of unattended wearable monitors (PM) for the diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults. In , considering recent technological advances in the sleep apnea devices market, the AASM revised its guidelines to include home sleep testing (HST) measuring peripheral arterial tonometry (PAT), oximetry, and actigraphy in obstructive sleep. Itamar Medical, a leading player in the sleep apnea diagnostics market, offers WatchPat, the market-leading sleep apnea diagnostic device that uses this proprietary PAT technology.

ResMed launches a three-part Onesleeptest service for NightOwl after acquiring the device's manufacturer Ectosense. The onesleeptest device accurately tracks and delivers results from a certified sleep specialist within 3-5 business days, making it the ideal solution for testing sleep quality from the comfort and safety of their own home during the pandemic.

Technological Advancements in Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Therapy

CPAP has changed significantly since its inception in 1981. Devices developed decades ago were heavier, noisier, and had limited performance compared to today's slim, lightweight devices.

An outstanding innovation is the Automatic Airway Pressure Device (AutoPAP); with AutoPAP, airway pressure begins with light to meet lower pressure needs. When a patient falls asleep, the device automatically adjusts to increase positive airway pressure and keep the respiratory system open. Some CPAP machines in the sleep apnea devices market have the intellectual ability to record the mask on time when the patient breathes into the mask, when the air supply is started and when the mask is removed, and the air stops.

Another notable feature of CPAP today is its low noise level. In addition to size and weight, the CPAP machine's ability to deliver 20 cm H2O-filtered air to patients with a slight humping is just as refreshing for doctors, patients, and bed partners. The days of sleeping next to mechanically generated hurricanes are over; thanks to a lightweight blower, it is well insulated with CPAP machines.

Segmentation by Product:

Therapeutic Devices

Facial Interfaces

Diagnostics Devices

Segmentation by Age Group:

Between 41 & 60 Years

61 Years & Above

Below 40 Years

Segmentation by Gender:

Males

Females

Segmentation by End-User:

Sleep Clinics/Labs

Home Healthcare Settings

Hospitals

Others

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Key Company Profiles

Nihon Kohden Corporation

BMC Medical

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

SomnoMed

Glidewell

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Compumedics Limited

Inspire Medical Systems

Natus Medical

Itamar Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

Apex Medical

Cadwell Industries

SOMNOmedics

Cleveland Medical Devices

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

MEDITAS

White Dental Healthcare

Oventus

Tomed

Signifier Medical Technologies

ApneaMed

Nyxoah

Vivos Therapeutics

Somnowell

RemSleep Holdings

Siesta Medical

Horizon Prime

Nox Medical

Onera Health

LivaNova

ZOLL Medical

BRAEBON Medical

Invacare

Breas Medical

