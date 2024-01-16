Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market size to grow by USD 3.29 billion from 2022 to 2027; The increasing early detection of sleep apnea disorders to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market is estimated to grow by USD 3.29 billion at a CAGR of 8.75% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market 2023-2027

Companies : 15+, Including APEX Medical Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD., Braebon Medical Corp., Cadwell Industries Inc., Circadiance LLC, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH and Co. KG, Mallinckrodt Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., React Health, ResMed Inc., Sefam, SOMNOmedics GmbH, and Teleflex Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: Type (Therapeutic devices and Diagnostic devices), End-user (Sleep laboratories, hospitals, and Home care settings), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market players including APEX Medical Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD., Braebon Medical Corp., Cadwell Industries Inc., Circadiance LLC, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH and Co. KG, Mallinckrodt Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., React Health, ResMed Inc., Sefam, SOMNOmedics GmbH, and Teleflex Inc.

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing early detection of sleep apnea disorders is a key factor driving market growth. Early detection of sleep apnea has sparked a surge in demand for diagnostic and therapeutic devices, notably CPAP devices. The heightened interest among potential consumers and end-users stems from the improved sleep quality offered by these devices, contributing significantly to the market's expansion.

Significant Challenge

The frequent product recalls of sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices is a significant challenge restricting market growth. There is an increased number of recalls in the medical equipment industry as a result of safety and operational problems. To ensure compliance with the relevant regulatory guidance, medical equipment shall be checked, adjusted, or fixed.

The sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

The Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices market offers a range of innovative solutions. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), and Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) devices dominate therapy, while Oral Appliances, Nasal EPAP, and Adaptive Servo-Ventilation cater to varied patient needs.

Diagnostic tools include Home Sleep Testing and Polysomnography equipment, complemented by Sleep Apnea Screening Devices. CPAP masks, Nasal Pillows, and Full-Face Masks enhance comfort, with Portable Sleep Monitors and Tongue Stabilizing Devices providing flexibility. Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation, Nasal Valve Therapy, and Sleep Position Trainers offer targeted interventions. Telemedicine, Compliance Monitoring, and Data Analysis Software advance patient care. The market also features diverse accessories like Reusable Filters, Humidification Systems, Chin Straps, and Sleep Apnea Pillows. Lifestyle Products and Sleep Disorder Clinical Trials contribute to holistic management, supported by Education and Awareness Programs.

