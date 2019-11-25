﻿Sleep Apnea Forces Some Couples to Get "Sleep Divorced"

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media personality Carson Daly opened up to the press recently about sleep apnea forcing Daly and his wife to sleep in separate beds, an arrangement referred to as getting "sleep divorced." The right CPAP machine from RAVE Reviews' brand-new ranking of the 10 best CPAP machines can help prevent this from happening to you.

"Sleep apnea can contribute to a whole variety of health issues for both you and your partner!" said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews.

"The objective of our ranking of the 10 best CPAP machines is to help you and your partner get a better night's rest -- ideally in the same bed," he said.

A total of 10 CPAP machines are featured in the ranking, emphasizing products at a variety of price points.

Products were reviewed on the following factors: size, auto adjusting pressure, ramp time, hose length, heated humidifier, integrated battery, noise, pressure range, sleep data, price, trial period, eco-friendliness, warranty, and consumer reviews.

Brands making the ranking are as follows: 1. DreamStation, 2. AirMini, 3. IntelliPAP Standard Plus with SmartFlex, 4. F&P SleepStyle, 5. Transcend 3 miniCPAP, 6. iCH Prime, 7. Z2 CPAP, 8. Luna II Auto CPAP System, 9. Lotus Auto CPAP, 10. Infant Flow SiPAP.

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

