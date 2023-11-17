Sleep apnea implants market size to grow by USD 2,82,442.79 thousand from 2022 to 2027|North America held 41% of the global market in 2022 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleep apnea implants market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,82,442.79 thousand from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.56% during the forecast period. The rising awareness about sleep apnea is an emerging trend in the market. Good quality sleep is essential for good health, performance, and safety at work, and OSA puts a strain on the heart by continuously lowering oxygen levels and raising blood pressure at the time of sleep. Severe sleep apnea increases the risk of developing heart problems if left untreated. Many non-profit organizations, key providers, and government organizations conduct awareness campaigns about sleep apnea and sleep apnea implantable devices. Thus, these trends are driving the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Sleep Apnea Implants Market 2023-2027

Sleep Apnea Implants Market - Segmentation and Geographical Assessment

Segment Overview

The sleep apnea implants market extensively covers market segmentation by indication (central sleep apnea and obstructive sleep apnea), end-user (ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the central sleep apnea segment will be significant during the forecast period. For central sleep apnea, sleep apnea implants are the most commonly used treatment. Additionally, the sleep apnea implant market is expected to continue to grow owing to the growing prevalence of central sleep apnea, the rising awareness of this condition, and the increasing availability of advanced sleep apnea. In addition, there is an increase in the number of new product launches in the market as well as better coverage for the treatment of sleep apnea. Thus, these factors are propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

segment will be significant during the forecast period. For central sleep apnea, sleep apnea implants are the most commonly used treatment. Additionally, the sleep apnea implant market is expected to continue to grow owing to the growing prevalence of central sleep apnea, the rising awareness of this condition, and the increasing availability of advanced sleep apnea. In addition, there is an increase in the number of new product launches in the market as well as better coverage for the treatment of sleep apnea. Thus, these factors are propelling the market growth during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 41%. The growing prevalence of sleep apnea, new product launches, the presence of key market players, and favorable return policies for sleep apnea treatment, are all factors that fuel the growth of sleep apnea. Market players are focusing on increasing sales of their products by adopting business strategies, such as collaborating with local and regional partners, launching new products, and developing innovative products. This coupled with increasing regulatory approval of sleep apnea implants will fuel market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Sleep Apnea Implants Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders is a major driver for the growth of the market. Sleep apnea occurs when the upper airway is blocked repeatedly during sleep. This leads to airflow obstruction and is known as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The brain does not send the necessary signals to breathe in cases of central sleep apnea. The increasing incidence of sleep apnea and the increasing number of premature infants have led to a high demand for sleep apnea implants. These devices include headscarves (straps), filters, humidifiers, tubes, masks, and nasal pillows and work by improving breathing and reducing the need for steroid treatments for the lungs. Thus, these factors are driving the sleep apnea implant market during the forecast period.

Significant challenge -

The regulatory challenges affect the sleep apnea implant market. The market is heavily regulated and manufacturers must meet various guidelines and standards set by regulatory agencies, such as the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Furthermore, there are challenges related to international regulations and standards. Different countries follow different requirements for regulatory approval. Requirements include Europe requiring EMA approval and manufacturers having to navigate a complex web of regulations and standards to sell their products in different regions. Hence, regulatory challenges will impede the growth of the sleep apnea implant market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this Sleep Apnea Implants Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sleep apnea implants market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the sleep apnea implants market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sleep apnea implants market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sleep apnea implants market companies.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Indication

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

