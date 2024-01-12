Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Global Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Prominent Companies Include Somnomed, Resmed, Whole You, Prosomnus Sleep Technologies and Vivos Therapeutics

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market by Product (Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD), Tongue-Retaining Devices (TRD)), Purchase Type (Physician-prescribed), Gender (Male, Female), Age Group, Distribution Channel (Online, Retail) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The global sleep apnea oral appliance market is projected to reach USD 0.9 Billion by 2028 from USD 0.4 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising number of sleep clinics and increasing lifestyle-related disorders. However, alternative therapies and medication may restrain the growth of the sleep apnea oral appliance market.

Higher adoption of mandibular advancement devices accounts for the highest market share in the sleep apnea oral appliances market.

Based on the product segment, the sleep apnea oral appliance market is categorized into mandibular advancement devices, tongue retaining devices, and daytime-nighttime appliances. Mandibular advancement devices are said to dominate the sleep apnea oral appliances market due to positive clinical outcomes and recommendations from doctors for patients not complying with CPAP therapy.

Physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliance segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on purchase type, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into - physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances. The physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances segment dominated the sleep apnea oral appliances market with the largest share in 2022. Factors supporting the growth of this segment include the rising recommendation of oral appliances by physicians for treating mild to moderate sleep apnea.

The Asia Pacific segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the sleep apnea oral appliance systems market, by region, during the forecast period.

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market has been segmented into four major regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The sleep apnea oral appliances market in several Asia Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to lifestyle disorders such as obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and changes in dietary habits leading to a higher incidence of sleep apnea in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients
  • Growing Awareness of Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea
  • Growing Usage of Oral Appliances

Restraints

  • High Prices of Customized Oral Appliances
  • Alternative Therapies and Medications
  • Risks Associated with Oral Appliance Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Opportunities

  • Growing Demand for Home Sleep Apnea Tests
  • Increasing Focus on Telemedicine, Mhealth, and Ai
  • Poor Compliance Associated with CPAP

Challenges

  • Complex Referral Pathways and Long Waiting Periods

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Product, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Purchase Type, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Gender, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Age Group, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Distribution Channel, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by End-user, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Region, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Premium Insights

  • Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Overview - Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients to Drive Market for Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances
  • Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Region (2023-2028) -  Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
  • North America: Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Product and Country (2021) - US Accounted for Largest Share of North American Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market in 2022
  • Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - Countries in Asia-Pacific to Grow at Higher Rates During Forecast Period

Companies Mentioned

  • Airway Management
  • Alive Med
  • Apnea Sciences
  • Apnomed
  • Dream Systems Dental Sleep Laboratory
  • Dynaflex
  • Erkodent Erich Kopp
  • Glidewell
  • Mpowrx Health & Wellness
  • Myerson LLC
  • Open Airway Dental Solutions Ltd.
  • Oravanosa
  • Oscimed Sa
  • Panthera Dental
  • Prosomnus Sleep Technologies
  • Resmed
  • Sicat
  • Somnomed
  • The Aurum Group
  • The Pure Sleep Company
  • The Snore Reliever
  • Tomed GmbH
  • Vivos Therapeutics
  • Whole You
  • Zyppah

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ew5x3d

