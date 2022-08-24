Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market worth $0.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market is projected to grow from USD 0.3 billion in 2022 to USD 0.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The sleep apnea oral appliance market is driven by rising cases of failure of CPAP therapy and increasing awareness of treatment options available for sleep apnea. Growing demand for home sleep apnea tests and increasing focus on telemedicine, mHealth and AI are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The mandibular advancement devices accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea oral appliances market, by product segment, in 2021

The global sleep apnea oral appliance market is segmented into mandibular advancement devices (MADs) and tongue-retaining devices (TRDs) based on product. In 2021, mandibular advancement devices accounted for the largest share of the global market. This is mainly due to factors such as it has been more widely investigated, with an abundance of literature supporting their use in the management of mild-to-moderate OSA compared to TRDs.

Physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances segment to register the highest growth rate among sleep apnea oral appliances during the forecast period

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances based on purchase type. The physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, owing to the adjustable nature of customized oral appliances in incremental levels, which is not a feature in OTC appliances.

Asia Pacific to observe highest growth rate for sleep apnea oral appliances market during the forecast period.

The global sleep apnea oral appliance market has been segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market in several Aisa Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of symptomatic OSA among middle-aged men and women.

The major players operating in this sleep apnea oral appliances market are SomnoMed (Australia), ResMed (US), Whole You, Inc. (US), Oventus Medical (Australia), ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US), and Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (US).

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets