Sleep Center of Littleton Introduces an Alternative to CPAP Therapy

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Center of Littleton, a leading provider of sleep apnea treatment, is excited to announce the introduction of an innovative alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy. This new product offers a solution for individuals who have found CPAP ineffective or are unable to tolerate it.

CPAP therapy is a commonly prescribed treatment for sleep apnea, a condition characterized by interrupted breathing during sleep. However, for many patients, CPAP is not the ideal solution due to issues such as discomfort, which often leads to non-compliance. Recognizing these challenges, Sleep Center of Littleton is now offering an excellent alternative: oral appliance therapy.

"The introduction of oral appliance therapy is a game-changer for individuals who have struggled with CPAP therapy," said Dr. Thomas R. Froning, a Qualified Sleep Dentist and founder of Sleep Center of Littleton. "We understand that traditional CPAP may not be suitable for everyone, and our goal is to provide effective alternatives that improve patients' quality of sleep and overall well-being."

Oral appliance therapy works by holding the tongue or jaw in a forward position, preventing airway blockage and allowing for uninterrupted breathing during sleep. This comfortable, mouthguard-like device offers several distinct advantages over CPAP therapy. Oral appliances are virtually silent and easy to clean. They are small, portable, and require no electricity, making them ideal for travel. Additionally, without the need for masks or hoses, patients can enjoy a more comfortable and natural sleeping experience.

Sleep Center of Littleton takes pride in its team of highly qualified professionals, led by Dr. Thomas R. Froning. As a Qualified Sleep Dentist and Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine, Dr. Froning brings a wealth of experience and expertise in sleep apnea treatment. He is passionate about improving the lives of patients and has personally witnessed the benefits of oral appliance therapy.

"Having personally experienced the benefits of oral appliance therapy, I am a strong advocate for its effectiveness," Dr. Froning shared. "I am committed to providing the highest standard of care, and our team at Sleep Center of Littleton continuously exceeds national standards for successful sleep apnea and snoring treatment. We strive to offer personalized solutions that address each patient's unique needs."

The alternative to CPAP therapy offered by Sleep Center of Littleton is ideal for individuals who have tried CPAP and found it ineffective or struggle with non-compliance, as well as those who prefer to explore alternative treatment options from the start. The process begins with a complimentary consultation to evaluate the patient's symptoms and sleep patterns. Following that, a home sleep test, coordinated with a board-certified sleep physician, provides the necessary information to customize the oral appliance specifically for the patient's needs.

For individuals who have struggled with CPAP therapy or are searching for an effective alternative, Sleep Center of Littleton offers a ray of hope. With their focus on patient-centered care and commitment to excellence, they provide a comprehensive solution that improves the quality of sleep and enhances overall well-being.

