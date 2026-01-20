Sleep Clinical Trial Published in Nature Scientific Reports: 'GABA Factory' Probiotic LP815® Improves Sleep and Reduces Stress

Human trial reveals 77% of participants experienced better sleep;

wearable data confirms deeper, longer duration sleep.



BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb Biotics U.S. Consumer Health Survey of 2,000 adults reported that 73% of consumers experience symptoms related to mental health, including stress and poor sleep. Among these, 40% said their symptoms affect daily functioning, highlighting a critical demand for natural, clinically validated solutions.

As mental health and sleep concerns surge among U.S. adults, today Verb Biotics published its human clinical trial in Nature Scientific Reports with 138 participants, demonstrating its proprietary probiotic strain, GABA Probiotic LP815®, significantly improves sleep quality, reduces stress, and naturally boosts production of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a key neurotransmitter for calm and relaxation.

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial found that LP815 significantly improved sleep quality, reduced time to fall asleep, and improved both total sleep and deep sleep duration. This marks a milestone in the emerging category of precision probiotics designed to influence the gut-brain axis, the communication network between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system.

"LP815 is a proprietary strain of Lactiplantibacillus plantarum isolated from over 250 million variants for its ability to produce high levels of GABA within the GI tract" said Noah Zimmerman, chief scientific officer at Verb Biotics. "When given orally, LP815 acts as a GABA factory in the gut; delivering GABA through oral ingestion while working with one's existing gut microbiota to produce additional GABA."

Key Clinical Findings:

77.3% of LP815 participants showed a ≥4-point improvement in sleep by week 6

100% of women participants on LP815 reported improved sleep by week 6

Wearable data (Oura Ring) confirmed measurable gains in total sleep, deep sleep, and reduced sleep latency (p <0.05)

confirmed measurable gains in ( <0.05) Urinary GABA levels significantly increased within the first week and remained stable through week 6, correlating with better sleep and reduced stress

40% of participants experienced a decrease in the severity of night sweats by week 6

Elevated stable GABA levels by day 7 correlated with better sleep quality and mood

No gastrointestinal symptoms or adverse effects were reported, indicating excellent tolerability of LP815

"This trial validates the power of precision probiotics to go beyond digestive support," said Todd Beckman, CEO of Verb Biotics. "With LP815, we're showing that targeted microbial strains can modulate the gut-brain axis to help people sleep better and feel better." The newly launched GABA LP815 for dual action sleep and stress is now available to be added into sleep and stress supplement brands formulations. Explore GABA LP815.

As consumers increasingly seek personalized, science-backed solutions for whole-body wellness, Verb Biotics is cultivating a new generation of functional biotics that improve quality of life through clinically proven innovation.

About Verb Biotics

Verb Biotics is a B2B biotechnology company that delivers clinically validated microbiome ingredients to functional food, beverage, dietary supplement, and companion animal brands. Through advanced biology and machine learning, Verb Biotics develops targeted biotics designed to deliver measurable outcomes in areas such as digestive wellness, immune support, mood, stress resilience, and sleep.

