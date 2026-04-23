Sleep Corner Partners with Stealth Health and Metabolic Code to Expand Access to Proven, End-to-End Sleep Care Nationwide

A new clinical and technology ecosystem brings comprehensive, personalized sleep care to millions of Americans

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Corner™ today announced a strategic partnership with Stealth Health and Metabolic Code® to expand access to its clinically-driven, end-to-end sleep solution nationwide, with clinical distribution through Regen Therapy's provider network and direct-to-consumer availability through Stealth Health's platform.

This partnership brings together a powerful combination of clinical infrastructure, precision health intelligence, and care delivery—enabling a comprehensive sleep care model to reach millions of Americans who remain undiagnosed or untreated.

Sleep Corner has established a proven model for delivering comprehensive sleep care. Through this partnership, that model becomes significantly more accessible—powered by Stealth Health's telemedicine, clinical, and prescriber infrastructure, enhanced by Metabolic Code's precision health analytics, and distributed through Regen Therapy's expansive provider network.

Sleep remains one of the most underserved pillars of health, impacting over 70 million Americans, yet care is still fragmented and often limited to single diagnoses like sleep apnea.

Sleep Corner was built to change that.

By combining at-home diagnostics, physician-guided telehealth, treatment pathways (including CPAP, oral appliance therapy, and GLP-1), clinically proven supplementation, CBT-i, and dedicated care coordination—now supported by insights from Metabolic Code's personalized analysis of an individual's metabolic roadblocks—Sleep Corner delivers a fully integrated, personalized, root-cause approach to sleep health.

"Sleep is the most underdiagnosed and undertreated pillar of health and that's not a small problem, it's a systemic failure," said Brenden Dougherty, CEO of Sleep Corner. "This partnership allows us to bring a proven model of care to far more patients—making sleep care more accessible, more personalized, and more effective through a unified system."

"Sleep Corner is exactly the kind of clinically validated, high-demand solution that belongs on our platform," said Matthew Mazzuca, CEO and Co-Founder of Stealth Health. "Providers don't need more tools—they need complete solutions. This partnership embeds Sleep Corner's model directly into a delivery system that allows providers to offer end-to-end sleep care immediately—while expanding access to patients nationwide."

"Sleep is one of the most underleveraged levers in precision health," said Jim LaValle, Founder of Metabolic Code. "By integrating precision health intelligence into Sleep Corner's model, we enable a more personalized, root-cause approach to care—delivered in a way that can reach patients at scale."

This partnership enables:

Telemedicine, clinical, and prescriber infrastructure via Stealth Health

Data-driven personalization through Metabolic Code®

Clinical distribution through Regen Therapy's provider network

Direct-to-consumer access via Stealth Health

Seamless pharmacy fulfillment and care coordination

White-label deployment for clinics without operational lift

For providers, the model remains simple: refer the patient and Sleep Corner manages everything from testing to treatment and follow-up—while keeping providers informed at every step.

Patients can complete the full diagnostic-to-treatment journey in as little as 10 days—compared to the weeks or months typical in traditional sleep care.

"What makes this partnership so powerful is that it brings together every piece needed to deliver truly comprehensive sleep care," said Jeanette Mangilit-Castro, General Manager of Sleep Corner. "We're not just adding distribution—we're integrating care delivery, personalization, and clinical infrastructure into one seamless experience for both providers and patients."

"Our network is actively looking for clinically validated, high-demand solutions that can be deployed without operational lift—and sleep is one of the most significant unmet needs," said Sanjiv Lal, partner at Regen Therapy. "This partnership delivers a turnkey, end-to-end sleep solution that providers can offer immediately, with meaningful impact for their patients."

Together, this partnership establishes a new model for how sleep care is delivered:

Care delivery infrastructure (Stealth Health)

Precision health intelligence (Metabolic Code)

Clinical distribution (Regen Therapy)

End-to-end solution (Sleep Corner)

The result is a system designed to reach millions of patients while enabling providers to deliver more precise, effective care—without added operational burden.

"Whoever solves sleep at scale will define the next decade of healthcare," Dougherty added. "We believe this ecosystem is how that happens."

This partnership represents a shift in how sleep care is delivered:

From fragmented care → integrated, end-to-end solutions

From generalized treatment → personalized, data-driven care

From limited access → broad, nationwide availability

From symptom management → root-cause resolution

With both clinical traction and a fully integrated ecosystem, Sleep Corner is positioned to become the default entry point for sleep care in the United States.

About Sleep Corner™

Sleep Corner is a sleep health platform delivering end-to-end, root-cause care. Already deployed across 100+ clinics, it combines diagnostics, telehealth, treatment pathways, behavioral therapy, and clinically proven formulations into a unified, scalable model.

About Stealth Health

Stealth Health provides white-label clinical infrastructure, prescriber networks, and telemedicine services that enable providers to deliver advanced care at scale.

About Metabolic Code®

Metabolic Code® is a cloud-based precision health platform founded by Jim LaValle, RPh, CCN, that uses a proprietary 40,000-point Bayesian Model algorithm to deliver personalized health assessments, targeted care plans, and ongoing metabolic optimization.

About Regen Therapy

Regen Therapy supports a nationwide network of over 3,000 clinics and 24,000 practitioners focused on regenerative and longevity medicine.

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SOURCE Sleep Corner