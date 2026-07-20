Sleep Country Expands Into the USA with the Acquisition of Sleep Number, Creating 2nd Largest Global Sleep Retailer

Transaction brings together two industry-leading organizations with complementary strengths and a shared belief that better sleep has the power to improve lives.

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Country Canada today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Sleep Number, following a competitive, court-supervised sale process.

This acquisition, with now over 800 locations, positions Sleep Country's Family of Brands as the 2nd largest sleep retailer in the World, while also delivering a strong new sleep platform to serve our customers by combining Sleep Country's market-leading retail expertise and customer-first approach with Sleep Number's sleep innovation, technology and personalized sleep solution, that is unmatched in the industry.

"This is a game-changing acquisition," said Stewart Schaefer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sleep Country Canada. "Sleep Number has built an exceptional brand, driven by amazing people, meaningful comfort & innovation and an unwavering commitment to improving customers' lives through better quality of sleep. We look forward to welcoming the Sleep Number team, and working alongside them as we bring these two organizations together to deliver better sleep to all of our customers."

Throughout the transaction process, leaders from both organizations worked closely together to ensure continuity for customers, support for employees and a thoughtful approach to bringing the two companies together. That collaborative spirit will continue as integration planning moves forward.

"Our priorities remain clear," Schaefer continued. "We will continue serving customers with the same commitment to quality, expertise and care that they have always expected from our brands. We will also take the time to listen, learn and build relationships across our teams as we shape the future together."

Looking ahead, customers can continue to expect the same high standards of service, support and expertise from the brands they know and trust. Additional information regarding integration activities and future milestones will be shared as plans progress and appropriate updates become available.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country Canada is Canada's leading sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country Canada houses the following retail banners: Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush, Casper Canada, and Simba. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 307 corporate-owned stores and 18 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital and most trusted mattress retailer by Brandspark in 2024, 2025 and 2026, Sleep Country Canada is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number is the leader in personalized sleep wellness, with mattresses designed to evolve with each sleeper through adjustable firmness, pressure relief, and temperature control. It has 40 years of innovation, over 1,000 patents and patents pending, and more than 16 million customers served, plus J.D. Power's #1 ranking for in-store and online mattress satisfaction and #1 for comfort. It is the NFL's Official Sleep + Wellness Partner and is available in over 570 stores across the United States plus SleepNumber.com.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Inc.