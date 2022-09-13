Sleep Cycle partners with Gympass, making its sleep tracking platform available to millions of employees

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Cycle, the market-leading sleep tracker, today announced a partnership with Gympass , the world's largest corporate wellbeing platform available to millions of employees worldwide. With this new partnership, Gympass users will gain access to the sleep health functionality that Sleep Cycle provides.

Research shows that sleep sets the foundation for a healthy life and contributes to increased performance at work, in the gym, and in life in general. By partnering with Sleep Cycle, Gympass broadens its offering to include the world's most popular sleep health service. All companies and employees who are connected to the Gympass network worldwide will now be able to enjoy Sleep Cycle's premium service, including functionality for sleep tracking, sleep music and meditations, snore detection, sleep training, and the popular Smart Alarm. There has been high interest noted with Gympass users in the initial rollout of Sleep Cycle's services and this positive trend is expected to continue with the full implementation.

"We're delighted to be able to offer Sleep Cycle to our clients. A good night's sleep is one of the most crucial elements to improving wellbeing, and so it makes perfect sense to partner together and improve Gympass' sleep therapy tools," said Massi Sardi, VP of Partnerships at Gympass. "By giving more employees access to sleep improvement tools, we know our clients will see better performance both at work and elsewhere in life."

"Sleep Cycle is committed to growing its B2B footprint and transforming corporate health through better sleep and raising awareness on how employees sleep. The partnership with Gympass is a strong step in this direction," Carl Johan Hederoth, CEO of Sleep Cycle said. "With Sleep Cycle, Gympass members will be able to optimize sleep, which is an invaluable part of achieving and maintaining good health and enhanced performance in their daily life."

Through the partnership with Gympass, Sleep Cycle will be able to reach even more users, ensuring that improved sleep health is available for them. At the same time, Sleep Cycle continues to raise awareness of sleep as an imperative part of employee health and wellbeing.

"The partnership makes sleep tracking and sleep improvement available for all Gympass users worldwide, making it an exciting partnership for Sleep Cycle," Carl-Johan Hederoth, continued.. "The partnership results from our increased focus on the employee health market and allows us to accelerate our business in this area."

About Sleep Cycle

With millions of daily active users and over two billion nights analyzed in more than 150 countries, Sleep Cycle is the leading sleep tracking application and one of the most widely used solutions worldwide to improve sleep health. Sleep Cycle's mission is to improve global health by empowering people to sleep better. Since its launch in 2009, Sleep Cycle has helped millions of people understand their sleep habits and improve their sleep. The mobile application helps users fall asleep more easily, tracks and analyses sleep during the night, wakes the user in a light sleep phase, and provides insight into how sleep quality is best improved. Sleep Cycle is one of the world's most comprehensive sources for statistics on sleep and contributes to research and reporting on sleep worldwide. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP. The head office is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Gympass

Gympass is a corporate wellness platform that encourages all forms of physical, mental and emotional activities to make people feel good. We do this by reinventing wellness, making it universal, engaging and accessible. Companies around the world rely on Gympass's unparalleled variety, convenience and flexibility to contribute to the health and happiness of their employees. With over 50,000 fitness partners, 1,300 on-demand classes, 2,000 hours of meditation, 1,000 healthy recipes, weekly individual therapy sessions and hundreds of personal trainers, Gympass supports all forms of wellness. We have partnerships with the best wellness solutions in several countries in North America, Latin America and Europe.

