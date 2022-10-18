Sleep Dallas' Dr. Kent Smith Releases New Book, Goodbye, Good Night

A Fictional Sleep Mystery

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Dallas' Dr. Kent Smith announces the release of his new fictional sleep mystery titled, Goodbye, Good Night.

Book Cover

As the second novel written by Dr. Smith, its premise focuses on the dangers of insomnia in 2020. Waging a war on individuals who are over the age of 50, the condition is resulting in accidental deaths and suicides of individuals throughout the country. Uncertain of the reason behind this sudden attack, Dr. Smith's key characters, Drs. Kyle Hunter and Marie Jimmerson, team up with Arizona Times Herald reporter Jacob Potter to identify the source. With more people dying each day, they find themselves working against the clock to find the answer.

As the chief medical officer and founding practitioner at Sleep Dallas, Dr. Smith's extensive experience in treating patients with sleep-breathing disorders spans more than 25 years. Having helped more than 10,000 patients throughout his career, his passion for better sleep is evident through his medical research and publications, yet it extends into the realm of fiction with his new book.

For more information about "Goodbye, Good Night," visit https://www.amazon.com. To learn more about Dr. Smith and his expertise in sleep medicine, visit: https://www.sleepdallas.com/.

Contact information

Website: https://www.sleepdallas.com

Dr. Kent Smith

Sleep Dallas

290 E John Carpenter Fwy. #2700

Irving, TX 75062

469-240-6331

Candy Chaney, Client Relations

TNT Dental

2100 N Collins Blvd

Richardson, TX 75080

877-868-4932

SOURCE Sleep Dallas