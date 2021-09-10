Sleep Dallas Launches Initiative to Help Patients Impacted by the Philips CPAP Recall

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 60 days have passed since the recall of 4 million ventilation and sleep apnea devices by Royal Philips NV. Since then, an estimated 38,000 people suffering from sleep apnea across North Texas have been left to find answers – largely on their own. They have been faced with the life-altering decision of stopping use altogether or continuing to use a machine that could be releasing potentially cancer-causing gases and particles into their bodies.

Philips estimates it will take up to a year to fully correct the defect in all devices. At the same time, alternate CPAP's have scarce availability due to shortages of key components.

"Over the last 25 years, we have helped thousands of patients treat the debilitating effects of sleep apnea. Now, they need us more than ever," commented Dr. Kent Smith, Chief Medical Officer of Sleep Dallas. He continued, "We are proud to offer our expertise – at no out-of-pocket cost or obligation – to these patients. They deserve answers and solutions."

Sleep Dallas is launching this initiative on Monday, September 13, 2021. The goal is to provide patients with "no cost" consultations and personalized solutions on how best to handle the impact of the Philips recall. Patients will be able to register for an appointment via the Sleep Dallas website at https://www.sleepdallas.com/?utm_source=pr or by calling (469) 405-1460.

As the only practice in North Texas to combine the expertise of a sleep physician and a sleep dentist, Sleep Dallas provides a much more comprehensive array of treatment options. Founded in 1997 by Dr. Kent Smith, Sleep Dallas has helped more than 20,000 patients successfully treat their sleep apnea. Sleep Dallas is unique in that it: offers multiple treatment options to patients; is in-network with nearly all major insurance providers; provides a whole-health approach to quality sleep; and delivers continued care after initial treatment.

Their "no cost" consultation is a commitment that no patient will incur an out-of-pocket cost for the initial meeting and recommendations. If the patient has insurance, it will be utilized. If not, Sleep Dallas will be responsible for the related expenses.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given this recall its most serious classification indicating the situation could lead to serious health issues. There are numerous sources of information regarding the recall, including two articles written by Denise Roland in the Wall Street Journal.

