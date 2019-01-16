Sleep Designed For Keeps: Introducing the Coddle Sleep Collection with Dual-Core Mattress Technology

The Coddle Sleep Z mattress is engineered with two complete systems in one single mattress, featuring innovative Dual-Core Technology. Sleepers can choose the soft and cossetting side, or flip over for more support to the firmer option. Each side incorporates coconut oil within its memory foam, creating a luxuriant experience no matter the preference. Additionally, Coddle's proprietary cool blue gel means that the mattress will never overheat even for those who "sleep hot."

The mattress contains 120 "pinpoint nodes," which support the body from side to side, as well as from head to hip to toe. No two bodies sleep alike, but everyone from the most active to the most immovable sleeper will benefit from this new technology. Designed to cradle and embrace where support is needed the most, it relieves pressure and keeps the entire body properly aligned.

"Coddle isn't just a new brand, it's a new framework and concept," stated Sean Pathiratne, CEO of Coddle. "Our SleepZ mattress is built on the latest research in human anatomy, REM sleep tracking, technology and materials science. There is nothing we haven't examined, re-examined and re-invented. We've lost a lot of sleep to bring you something that will give you a better night's rest."

In addition to the SleepZ mattress, Coddle has launched the CouchZ, a memory foam topper designed to thoughtfully transform the Gjemeni by Coddle couch into a supportive and luxurious 9" bed.

Designed for the reality that Americans are living in smaller and smaller spaces, the Gjemeni by Coddle couch is already "the couch that doesn't just sit there" – assuming numerous positions with its moveable sides and back. Now, with the topper, it becomes a bed that is comfortable enough to be used every night. The reversible topper stays cool and comfortable with breathable foams and airflow channels that stabilize temperature in any climate.

Rounding out the collection is the Coddle PillowZ, which is made from temperature-neutral, memory foam infused with coconut oil. The PillowZ cradles the head and neck and distributes weight evenly. The memory foam and built-in air channels keep the pillow naturally temperature and pressure neutral. Meaning, it won't capture heat from the body and will always feel comfortable, supportive and cool.

Coddle's approach derives and integrates insights from the world's leading experts in design, ergonomics and human-factor research. Everything the brand introduces delivers a unique human-first point of differentiation. All items in the collection feature removable, machine-washable covers made from high definition Belgian micro tencel fabric. The entire collection is supported by an exclusive "Decade of Comfort Guarantee." The SleepZ, CouchZ, and PillowZ are available for $595-$1,195, $395 and $69-$89 respectively, with financing options available through Affirm.

Coddle is a start-up on a mission to create new standards in design and value for how we chill, cuddle, nap, sleep and dream big. In a world of couches, chairs and mattresses that are under-conceived and over-priced, we are the choice for all those who want to spend proportionately, while living disproportionately well.

