Sleep in Luxury Like Never Before With Magniflex's Virtuoso Collection

MIAMI, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian mattress manufacturer Magniflex has again proven to be one of the leaders in providing high-quality bedding. The Virtuoso Collection resembles the classic Tuscan design with deep roots in craft skills of Prato, the world capital of fabrics and new ideas about sleep and well-being that are ever evolving.

The Virtuoso Collection comes in two sizes, Virtuoso 16 and 12, from soft to medium soft comfort levels. By combining the best of nature, like horse hair, cashmere, merino wool, camel hair, linen cotton and silk with the newest innovation in memory foam technology, perfect night's sleep is guaranteed. The plate consists of layers of mallow, Memoform, Eliosoft and Elioform, to guarantee a correct support and a snug but plush comfort.

The core of the ultra-luxury line is Memory foam HD™, an unrivaled high-density viscoelastic foam, which provides unrivaled comfort and support. In addition, each model features mallow foam, a unique formula that used the extract from the mallow plant to provide plushness with calming and soothing properties. Both models are double-sided to offer the perfect comfort level all year round. The winter side keeps you warm during the colder months using cashmere, merino wool, camelhair wool and horsehair. Alternatively, the summer side is built with silk, linen, horsehair and cotton to keep the body cool during the hot summer months. The mattress cover, in shiny viscose, is embellished by a decorative motif of Florentine lilies. The Virtuoso combines the best of Italian craftsmanship and nature, redefining luxury bedding.

Born in a small workshop near Florence, Magniflex is now the largest Italian mattress manufacturer with distribution in 100 countries, where it has been a global leader in foam technology for over 50 years.

