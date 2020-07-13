Sleep Inn Aims To Bring Better Rest To Travelers Through New Collaboration With Relax Melodies

Relax Melodies by Ipnos helps its over 3 million monthly active users achieve better rest by combining gentle sounds, sleep meditations and bedtime stories specifically designed for a better night's sleep – which has become even more important as consumers navigate a changing travel environment. As part of the collaboration, Relax Melodies has also developed an exclusive content series for Sleep Inn, which will include three Sleep Inn-branded sound mixes, a meditation and a bedtime story. Guests can access this content, or even create their own personalized sound mixes, for a more peaceful and soothing sleeping environment at any of the more than 400 Sleep Inn hotels in the U.S. and Canada. The new Relax Melodies offering complements Sleep Inn's continued commitment to facilitating better rest through catering to each of the five senses, including by leveraging soothing colors, nature-inspired design elements and modern furnishings.

"Getting a good night's rest is so important to overall well-being and, naturally, guests consider it one of the most important factors in selecting a hotel," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "Sleep Inn is committed to ensuring guests enjoy a restful experience, which has become even more important today as they seek tranquil environments and peace of mind when returning to travel. We're thrilled to collaborate with Relax Melodies to bring guests a personalized sleep experience that helps them 'Dream Better Here'."

Studies show that the benefits of a good night's sleep include increased productivity, improved immune function and more positive social interactions. Research also shows that autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) sounds and binaural beats, which are included in Relax Melodies' library of carefully crafted sounds, play a role in lowering anxiety and inducing deep sleep. Relax Melodies, which has over 50 million downloads worldwide, has been hailed as the most positively reviewed app on Apple's App Store by Business Insider and was one of the top five most-used mental wellness apps in the U.S. from March through May 2020, according to Apptopia.

"Our collaboration with Choice Hotels fits our mission to bring better sleep to as many people as possible, especially at a time of increased stress," said Simon Alex Bérubé, CEO and co-founder, Relax Melodies. "This joint effort with Sleep Inn further solidifies Relax Melodies as a major player in the dynamic and growing sleep technology market and serves as a testament to our strong position in the world of wellness."

Sleep Inn continues its expansion across the U.S., adding to its strong pipeline with more than 22 hotels slated to open this year, in top markets including Bronx, New York, and Great Falls, Montana, as well as in the states of Oregon, North Carolina and Washington.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

To receive complimentary premium access to the Relax Melodies app during their next stay at Sleep Inn, guests can visit www.relaxmelodies.com/sleepinn on their mobile device while on-property. For more information on Sleep Inn, visit www.choicehotels.com/sleep-inn.

Sleep Inn® Dream Better Here®

Every Sleep Inn hotel offers a simply stylish stay that's designed to help our guests Dream Better Here. You'll find fresh, nature-inspired design elements that are modern but timeless, that create a relaxed and serene environment. A new-construction brand, every Sleep Inn hotel is built with a specific vision in mind—to be a sanctuary for travelers as well as an efficient property to build, operate, and maintain. Franchised by global lodging leader Choice Hotels, Sleep Inn properties boast strong product consistency and an established presence in the midscale hotel segment with more than 580 Sleep Inn properties open or in the pipeline worldwide. All Sleep Inn hotels include free Wi-Fi, complimentary hot and cold breakfast options, a swimming pool and/or fitness center. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/sleep-inn.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 590,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Relax Melodies

Relax Melodies has been named the most positively reviewed app of all time on the App Store by Business Insider. Relax Melodies helps millions fall asleep easily through endless combinations of sounds, music, meditations and bedtime stories. By mixing the various contents to their liking, users can create a mix that fits their sleep needs. Relax Melodies is available on iOS, Android, and web browsers.

About Ipnos

Relax Melodies was born in 2009 to two longtime friends, Simon Alex Bérubé and Philippe Lapierre when Phil got struck with tinnitus after attending a rock show. The tinnitus consequently, caused insomnia. So to mask the ringing noise, he tried listening to sounds that he found on various apps, but the limited choice & features always left him unsatisfied. As a result, these two software engineering friends decided to band together and develop a "digital antidote"; a solution to tinnitus and so many other sleep challenges. A few months of design brainstorming later, Relax Melodies - the very first sound-mixing app concept - was real.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

© 2020 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.choicehotels.com

