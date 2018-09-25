Sleep Inn Opens in Clarksville, Tennessee

The new Sleep Inn & Suites is located near several businesses and area employers, including Fort Campbell, Google Data Center, Hankook Tire, Trane and, soon, LG. The property is also a short distance from popular Clarksville attractions, such as Old Glory Distilling, Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, McGregor Park Riverwalk, and the City Forum.

The Sleep Inn & Suites Clarksville features the brand's simply stylish prototype with a nature-inspired timeless look throughout, designed to appeal to guests and developers alike. In addition to an efficient footprint, the brand offers owners the lowest new-construction cost to build in the midscale segment with some of the highest performance, achieved by incorporating sleek designs to help guests Dream Better Here.

Every Sleep Inn hotel offers a simply stylish stay that's designed to help our guests Dream Better Here. You'll find fresh, nature-inspired design elements that are modern but timeless, that create a relaxed and serene environment. An all-new construction brand, every Sleep Inn hotel is built with a specific vision in mind -- to be a sanctuary for travelers as well as an efficient property to build, operate, and maintain. Franchised by global lodging leader Choice Hotels, Sleep Inn properties boast strong product consistency and an established presence in the midscale hotel segment with nearly 500 Sleep Inn properties open and under development across North America. All Sleep Inn hotels include free Wi-Fi, a complimentary Morning Medley breakfast buffet with plenty of hot and cold options, swimming pool and/or fitness center. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Sleep-Inn.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE :CHH ) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,800 hotels, representing more than 550,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program, offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

