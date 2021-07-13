Sleep Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 137.16 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this sleep market report.

The sleep market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.11% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Growth enablers such as lifestyle changes in the urban population, increasing awareness towards health benefits of sleep, increasing use of sleep trackers, is boosting the global sleep market. The segmentation by product type was led by smart bedding segment, which is estimated to show the highest incremental growth of USD 13 billion during the forecast period. The sleep apnea devices are seeing an increasing demand because of increasing prevalence of sleep apnea. It is estimated to show the highest absolute growth of 62% during forecast period. The segmentation by indication was led by Insomnia, as it reported the highest prevalence in sleep disorders. Insomnia reported a revenue of USD 13 billion under global sleep market in 2020. Like product type segmentation, sleep apnea is estimated to show the highest absolute growth of 51% under segmentation by indication, during the forecast period. Based on the geographic regions, Europe and APAC regions are estimated to show the highest absolute growth of USD 13 billion and USD 12 billion , respectively. APAC is estimated to show an absolute growth of 57%. The global sleep market has highly diversified product portfolio, as each sleep disorder have its distinct mechanism and symptoms. The growing awareness towards health benefits of sleep have contributed to the increasing demand of smart bedding products as it gathered a revenue of USD 32 billion in 2020. The segment is also witnessing an entry of many new vendors which are following aggressive pricing in the market to gain a significant market share. The medication segment is estimated to grow at a steady pace. The growth of the segment is challenged by possible side effects of sleep medications which is driving the population towards use of natural sleep aids such as dietary supplements.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, indication, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 27 other vendors

Sleep Market – Segmentation

The smart bedding segment provides multi-sensor equipment such as smart mattresses, ambient light, sound systems, etc. The features provided by the smart beds are expected to improve even further while maintaining a reasonable price, which will make it more affordable and accessible for the larger part of the population.

Chronic insomnia is a severe sleeping disorder that can further progress into many chronic diseases. This can affect the mental health of a person, thereby accelerating the growth of the insomnia segment. According to the American Sleep Association, acute insomnia affects almost 30% of the adult population. The emergence of COVID-19 has also contributed to the increasing incidence of insomnia.

China and the US have the highest prevalence of sleep apnea. With the increasing prevalence of apnea and chronic respiratory disorders, the demand for the devices is expected to increase during the forecast period. The apnea devices segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.34% by 2026. Almost 50% of Americans use prescription-based sleeping aids or OTC products, thereby booming the growth in the global sleep industry.

Sleep Market by Product Type

Smart Bedding



Sleep Lab Services



Sleep Apnea Devices



Medication



Wearable Devices



Others

Sleep Market by Indication

Insomnia



Sleep Apnea



Narcolepsy



Restless Leg Syndrome



REM Sleep Behavior Disorder



Others

Sleep Market – Dynamics

AI or artificial intelligence is penetrating almost every market as it is an extremely useful and assistive tool that can be customized easily based on the need. AI, along with machine learning and deep learning system, can help in the automation of processes while optimizing and increasing their efficiency and reducing errors. It can help in increasing the pace of diagnosis, thus increasing the pace of treatment. It can minimize or irradicate unnecessary tasks in healthcare such as documentation, administrative work, which surprisingly takes a significant time from the physician's schedule. To diagnose sleep disorders, researchers use polysomnography, actigraphy, and electroencephalography to analyze brain activity during sleep. All these technologies create a huge amount of data which include patient sleep patterns and brain activity during sleep, which helps in diagnosing sleep disorders. AI can optimize these processes and help researchers and physicians to perform better.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Technological Advances in Wearable Devices

Digital Sleep Framework for Therapy Selection

Awareness Toward Sleep as Health Behavior

Using Sleep Trackers for Sleep Management

Sleep Market – Geography

North America acquired a market share of 33.26% in the global sleep market in 2020. The US and Canada are the major markets in the region. The US sleep market held a dominating market share of 90.20% in 2020. This is also expected to continue during the forecast period. The leading position in the global sleep market is attributable to factors such as high incidence and prevalence rate of chronic sleep disorders, urban and fast-paced lifestyle, a high percentage of obese population, and increasing geriatric population. The growing prevalence rate of sleeping disorders is also being attributed to the growing prevalence of underlying disorders such as Parkinson's disease, type 2 diabetes, and COPD, among others. The US and Canada majorly rely on the usage of medications (hard solutions) rather than sleep aid devices (soft solutions). The medications market in North America was valued at $ 2.19 billion in 2020.

Sleep Market by Geography

North America



US





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





UK





Italy





Spain



APAC



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





Turkey

Major Vendors

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Compumedics Limited

Itamer Medical Ltd

Merck & CO.

Sleep Number Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

BMC Medical Co.

Curative Medial

Apex Medical Corporation

Cadwell Industries Inc

SOMNOMedics GMBH

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Eight Sleep

SIMBA

Sleepace

Solace Lifesciences

Somnox

Sleep Cycle

Withings

Polar Electro

Pzizz Ltd

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd

ReST

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eisai Inc.

Sanofi

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

Pfizer Inc.

