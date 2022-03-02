Sleep Mask Market - 29% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Apgroup.com & Christian Dior SE |17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the sleep mask market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.14 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rapid growth in online sales and growing demand for sleep masks in emerging markets are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high trade tariffs and stringent regulations will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The sleep mask market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The sleep mask market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, and specialty stores are some of the major offline distribution channels that sell sleep masks. Organized retailing is an integral part of offline distribution. Consumers prefer buying sleep masks from offline stores as they can choose from a wide portfolio of products, closely evaluate them, and get required support and information from customer service personnel available at the stores. Thus, a rise in the number of specialty stores that sell BPC products further drives the sales of sleep masks through the offline distribution channel.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Apgroup.com - The company offers a wide range of sleep masks such as brightening pore sleeping masks, Green tea lip sleeping masks, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of sleep masks such as brightening pore sleeping masks, Green tea lip sleeping masks, and many more.

Beiersdorf.com - The company offers NIVEA Q10 POWER Sleeping Melt-in Mask that is specially developed to pamper the face and neck.

The company offers NIVEA Q10 POWER Sleeping Melt-in Mask that is specially developed to pamper the face and neck.

Groupeclarins.com - The company offers My Clarins RE-CHARGE Relaxing Sleep Mask which is a plant-based overnight face mask, packed with acerola seed, fig, and Huang qi extracts to detox and hydrate.

The company offers My Clarins RE-CHARGE Relaxing Sleep Mask which is a plant-based overnight face mask, packed with acerola seed, fig, and Huang qi extracts to detox and hydrate.

Christian Dior SE - The company offers Hydra Life Glow Better Fresh Jelly Mask, which offers a dual scrub that is both gentle and powerful

The company offers Hydra Life Glow Better Fresh Jelly Mask, which offers a dual scrub that is both gentle and powerful

shiseido.com - The company offers intensive overnight sleeping face masks with yuzu citrus to recharge skin and mind during the night.

The company offers intensive overnight sleeping face masks with yuzu citrus to recharge skin and mind during the night. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Organic Sanitary Napkins Market -The organic sanitary napkins market share is expected to increase by USD 901.71 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04%. Download a free sample now!

Sun Care Products Market -The sun care products market share is expected to increase by USD 4.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18%. Download a free sample now!

Sleep Mask Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories Ltd. , Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Glow Recipe, Groupe Clarins, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Pureplay Skin Sciences India Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISLEY, Skin Pot Co., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 89: AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Amorepacific Group Inc.

Exhibit 92: Amorepacific Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Amorepacific Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Amorepacific Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Amorepacific Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 96: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Beiersdorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 99: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

10.6 Christian Dior SE

Exhibit 101: Christian Dior SE - Overview



Exhibit 102: Christian Dior SE - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Christian Dior SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Christian Dior SE - Segment focus

10.7 Eminence Organic Skin Care

Exhibit 105: Eminence Organic Skin Care - Overview



Exhibit 106: Eminence Organic Skin Care - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Eminence Organic Skin Care - Key offerings

10.8 Glow Recipe

Exhibit 108: Glow Recipe - Overview



Exhibit 109: Glow Recipe - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Glow Recipe - Key offerings

10.9 Groupe Clarins

Exhibit 111: Groupe Clarins - Overview



Exhibit 112: Groupe Clarins - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Groupe Clarins - Key offerings

10.10 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 SISLEY

Exhibit 118: SISLEY - Overview



Exhibit 119: SISLEY - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: SISLEY - Key offerings

10.12 The Avon Co.

Exhibit 121: The Avon Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: The Avon Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: The Avon Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio