Sleep Medicine Physician Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown Launches Online Insomnia Program, Joins HumanUp as Expert Sleep Partner

Board-certified sleep physician and founder of The Restful Sleep Place brings evidence-based sleep care to families and adults nationwide through new digital partnerships and patient programming.

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown, a board-certified sleep medicine physician and founder of The Restful Sleep Place, is expanding her national reach through a series of initiatives, including a new role as sleep expert for the parenting platform HumanUp, a feature in Sleep Review Magazine, and the launch of a comprehensive online insomnia program for adults.

Restful Sleep Place

Dr. Afolabi-Brown has been named the sleep expert for HumanUp, a newly launching parenting platform that provides expert-driven guidance to modern families. In this role, she will deliver evidence-based insights on pediatric and family sleep, helping parents address bedtime routines, sleep training, and behavioral sleep challenges.

"Sleep is foundational to a child's development and a family's overall well-being," said Dr. Afolabi-Brown. "Partnering with a platform like HumanUp allows us to reach parents where they are and provide trusted, practical guidance that can make a real difference in their daily lives."

Dr. Afolabi-Brown was also recently featured in Sleep Review Magazine, where she discussed the evolving role of sleep medicine and the value of a holistic, patient-centered approach to care. The feature highlights her focus on addressing not only clinical sleep disorders, but also the behavioral, environmental, and lifestyle factors that affect long-term sleep health.

Rounding out this expansion, Dr. Afolabi-Brown has launched a structured online insomnia program designed for adults experiencing chronic sleep difficulties. The program focuses on evidence-based, non-pharmacological strategies, providing participants with a clear, step-by-step framework to improve sleep quality and achieve more consistent, restorative rest.

"These efforts reflect what we've always believed at The Restful Sleep Place," said Dr. Afolabi-Brown. "Great sleep care meets patients where they are, and it goes well beyond the clinic."

About Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown

Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown is a board-certified sleep medicine physician and the founder of The Restful Sleep Place in Philadelphia, PA. She specializes in diagnosing and treating sleep disorders in both children and adults, including insomnia, sleep apnea, circadian rhythm disorders, and behavioral sleep challenges. Her work spans clinical practice, national media, and digital patient education, positioning her as a trusted resource for patients, families, and healthcare professionals across the country.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.therestfulsleepplace.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown

The Restful Sleep Place

(215) 607-8297

www.therestfulsleepplace.com

SOURCE Restful Sleep MD