Sleep Reset Launches as an Effective Alternative to Sleep Aid Medication

New cognitive behavioral therapy-based program developed in partnership with leading sleep experts from top clinics and universities now officially launched in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simple Habit , the award-winning meditation app with more than five million users, announced the launch of its new product, Sleep Reset – a digital, personalized sleep clinic. Sleep Reset utilizes clinically proven methods to uncover and address the root cause of one's sleep issues through its iPhone and Android apps. The expert-designed program improves sleep and reduces sleep anxiety with the most effective methods from top-tier sleep clinics, including strategies based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia ( CBT-I ) – available for the first time from the comfort of home. After launching Simple Habit in 2017, the company started working on Sleep Reset in stealth mode in 2020 after uncovering from user data that sleep was the #1 problem that users of their meditation app struggled with.

According to studies, about 60 percent of adults have chronic sleep issues – with devastating consequences for their health, emotional well-being, productivity, and more. Historically, the most effective treatments for insomnia have only been available at in-person sleep clinics. However, after experiencing what many other insomnia sufferers do — months-long waitlists and a general lack of sleep clinics outside major metro areas — and seeing the demand from Simple Habit users, Founder and CEO Yunha Kim and the Simple Habit team built Sleep Reset to make those treatments more accessible.

And new research suggests that sleeping pills, many of which have potentially dangerous side effects, may not be effective. A recent study published by the medical journal BMJ Open found that, while millions of adults use prescription sleep aids to treat insomnia, sleeping pills aren't a solution in the long run. Sleeping pills don't allow people to experience REM sleep , leave people groggy in the morning, have a long-term mortality risk , and may be linked to Alzheimer's and dementia.

Sleep Reset's no-pills program was developed in partnership with sleep experts from top sleep clinics and universities, including the University of Arizona, the University of Minnesota, and the Stanford University Sleep Medicine Center.

"Good sleep is at the core of good health. Beyond mental health, it's important for cardiovascular health, weight management, a strong immune system, and preventing diabetes," said Dr. Michael Grandner, Director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona , Director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic at the Banner-University Medical Center, and Sleep Reset Scientific Advisor. "Before Sleep Reset, getting personalized strategies for improving sleep required getting diagnosed with a sleep disorder and having to go to a clinic to meet with a doctor. Now, anyone can get access to tools and techniques to improve their sleep health."

Sleep Reset's mission is to provide a life-long, sustainable solution to sleep better after just 12 weeks, with no pills or melatonin needed – which means no grogginess, side effects, or dependency. While in beta for the past sixteen months, Sleep Reset has already helped thousands of people improve their sleep. One survey of members who completed the program found that nine in 10 reported improved sleep with no grogginess or side effects. According to data from their Sleep Logs, Sleep Reset beta users reported, on average:

88 minutes increase in total sleep time per night

52 percent less time needed to fall asleep

48 percent less time spent awake in the middle of the night

three fewer nighttime awakenings per night

Moreover, of beta users who reported taking sleeping pills or melatonin at the start of the program, nearly half were able to stop taking them by the end of the program.

How Sleep Reset works:

First, you take a detailed assessment to uncover the root causes of your sleep issues and/or sleep anxiety.

Then, you are matched with a personal sleep coach who builds your customized 12-week program and provides guidance and support.

Lastly, the Sleep Reset program helps you improve your sleep with clinically-proven techniques from top sleep clinics, including many based on CBT-I.

Kim built Sleep Reset after a personal struggle with poor sleep. "I was on a six-month waitlist at a sleep clinic for my own insomnia and I realized there is no easy access to insomnia care," said Kim. "My team and I used insights from my personal journey with sleep, expertise from leading sleep doctors based on decades of experience, and user feedback to design an efficacious sleep solution that is accessible from the comfort of your home."

Sleep Reset starts with a seven-day trial to ensure it is a good fit. After the trial, for a limited time at launch, Sleep Reset is offering 50 percent off subscriptions, priced at a discounted rate of $75 per month with a three-month minimum commitment. The program is an affordable alternative to treatment at an in-person sleep clinic, which can cost thousands of dollars. Learn more and take the Sleep Assessment here .

ABOUT SLEEP RESET

Sleep Reset is a digital, personalized sleep clinic you can take anywhere in a convenient mobile app. The expert-designed program improves sleep and reduces sleep anxiety with the most effective methods from top-tier sleep clinics, including strategies based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) – available for the first time from the comfort of home. It's a life-long, sustainable solution to sleep better in weeks, with no pills or melatonin needed – which means no grogginess, side effects, or dependency. Sleep Reset was created by the team behind Simple Habit, the award-winning meditation app with more than five million users, in partnership with sleep experts from leading sleep clinics and universities. Learn more about the Sleep Reset program here .

Disclaimer: This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The information found in Sleep Reset is for educational and self-care purposes only and should not change or replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment provided by a health care professional. The program may not be suited for individuals with certain medical, neurological, and psychiatric conditions or those with medically diagnosed sleep disorders.

