Sleep Reset Launches Employers Program to Combat Sleep Health Crisis in the Workplace

News provided by

Sleep Reset

06 Dec, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Reset, a clinically-proven sleep program, announced the launch of its Employers Program. This initiative, aimed at tackling the widespread issue of sleep health in the workplace, is designed to equip organizations, particularly those within the healthcare industry, with the necessary tools and resources to prioritize their employees' well-being.

Insomnia is currently the most widespread sleep disorder in the United States, with a concerning 30-40% of Americans experiencing symptoms. This issue is particularly acute within the healthcare sector, where high-stress conditions and demanding shift schedules result in over 70% of healthcare workers reporting insomnia symptoms today. Recent surveys disclose that the average healthcare worker sleeps 5.9 hours per night. The subsequent cognitive impairment, motor skill decline, and decrease in motivation underscore the urgent need for a solution.

For employers, the repercussions of sleep deprivation go far beyond having fatigued employees. Sleep-deprived healthcare professionals face an increased risk of mistakes and accidents, leading to a shocking 97% surge in medical errors, and the widespread burnout among healthcare workers has resulted in a 54% spike in turnover rates. From a financial perspective, workers' sleep issues can lead to increased malpractice claims due to sleep-deprived medical errors. Employee turnover, attributed to burnout, incurs costs equivalent to 6-9 months of the departing employee's salary. The effects of poor sleep extend to increased absenteeism, by approximately 10 extra days, and productivity loss as sleep-deprived employees take, on average, 14% more time to complete tasks.

Sleep Reset's Employers Program offers an effective solution for employers to significantly decrease costs associated with mistakes and health issues worsened by poor sleep. By implementing evidence-based strategies employed by Sleep Reset, organizations can proactively tackle the challenges posed by sleep deprivation, leading to a healthier and more productive workforce.

In a recent peer-reviewed study, sleep doctors found that Sleep Reset members increased their total sleep time by an average of 85 minutes. In addition, they took 53% less time to fall asleep and experienced half less awakenings at night. Yunha Kim, Founder and CEO of Sleep Reset, highlights the importance of quality sleep in the workplace. "Our Employers Program is a strategic initiative designed to empower organizations to prioritize the sleep health of their teams. By doing so, they can mitigate the risks and healthcare costs associated with sleep deprivation, leading to a safer, more productive work environment."

For more information about Sleep Reset, visit https://www.thesleepreset.com/employers.

About Sleep Reset

Sleep Reset is a personalized, science-backed sleep program. Clinically proven to reduce insomnia symptoms, Sleep Reset increases total sleep time by an average of 85 minutes among short sleepers and reduces time to fall asleep and nightly awakenings by about half. The program comes with a dedicated sleep coach who personalizes your program and addresses the root cause of your issues, making it a long-term solution to better sleep in weeks, without pills or melatonin. The program was designed with leading sleep experts from Stanford University, Yale University's School of Medicine, and the University of Arizona's Sleep and Health Research Program.

Disclaimer: This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The information found in Sleep Reset is for educational and self-care purposes only and should not change or replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment provided by a healthcare professional. The program may not be suited for individuals with certain medical, neurological, and psychiatric conditions or those with medically diagnosed sleep disorders.

Media Contact:
Yunha Kim
(209) 438-4809
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sleep Reset

