Sleep Token's Ritual Merch Lands at Spencer's and There's No Ticket Required

This limited-edition drop is a tribute to Sleep Token's immersive, ritualistic performances and the connection they share with their fans. Whether you're preparing for a transcendent night with the band or channeling their energy into your everyday look, this collection is designed to elevate your experience.

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive retail home for these rare Sleep Token pieces," said Nikki Balles, Senior Director of PR at Spencer's. "This collection is crafted for fans who crave more than the ordinary – those who seek connection, meaning and merch that resonates."

The collection includes:

Translucent Tan Vinyl – exclusive 2LP trifold edition.

exclusive 2LP trifold edition. Limited-Edition Ritual Coins – inspired by the band, their rituals and made for the fans, including glow-in-the-dark accents and iconic band imagery.

inspired by the band, their rituals and made for the fans, including glow-in-the-dark accents and iconic band imagery. Fashion Capsule – Ritual-ready apparel, sweatpants, crop tops, hoodies, tees, and more

Sleep Token continues to captivate with their ceremonial performances and hauntingly iconic vibes. More than a band, they are a movement and one that Spencer's is proud to support with this rare and immersive merch experience.

The full collection will be available exclusively at Spencer's stores nationwide and online. Fans can also unlock perks, deals, and more through the Spencer's Nation App.

About Spencer's

Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For over 75 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through t-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to over 650 retail locations, in addition to an online presence.

SOURCE Spencer's