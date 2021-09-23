Sleep.com Unveils Star-Studded Sleep Team to Help Americans Unjunk Their Sleep

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep.com, the go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better, today announced the formation of the Sleep Team, a highly-qualified group of sleep specialists and sleep enthusiasts who will help Americans "unjunk" their sleep. Part superhero squad and part advisory board, the Sleep Team will share insights and strategies that Sleep.com readers can use to develop a more meaningful relationship with rest and in turn, get the most out of their sleep schedule.

The Sleep Team includes Sleep Advisors, distinguished doctors and researchers who have devoted their careers to guiding people to get better sleep, and Sleep Guides, dynamic performers and creators with unique sleep journeys that have helped them achieve success at the top of their fields. Despite their diverse backgrounds and careers, the Sleep Team credits their outstanding achievements in part to their prioritization of adequate rest.

"We believe that a good night's sleep is the first step to a healthy and productive life," says Jefferson Burruss, Senior Director, Brand Strategy, Sleep.com. "Our first-ever Sleep.com Sleep Team will establish us as a go-to resource for the latest breakthrough research, tutorials, and general tips from an eclectic mix of experts, stars, and leaders. Simply put, our team is on top of their game because they know the value of a good night's sleep."

Get to know the Sleep.com Sleep Team:

The Sleep Guides

TOKiMONSTA

As a pioneer and tastemaker in electronic music, and a world-class performer ranking as one of the top 100 DJs worldwide, TOKiMONSTA is one of the most revered music producers of her generation."



Her entire discography has drawn critical praise from the most notable news outlets in the world, including NPR, Rolling Stone, the New York Times , and others. However, at the end of 2015, her career temporarily came to a halt after being diagnosed with a rare — and potentially fatal — brain disease called Moyamoya. After undergoing two surgeries to treat the illness, TOKi was left with acute aphasia, meaning she could no longer verbally communicate. She had also lost the ability to comprehend the thing most important to her — music.

, and others. However, at the end of 2015, her career temporarily came to a halt after being diagnosed with a rare — and potentially fatal — brain disease called Moyamoya. After undergoing two surgeries to treat the illness, TOKi was left with acute aphasia, meaning she could no longer verbally communicate. She had also lost the ability to comprehend the thing most important to her — music.

Through perseverance, healing, and a strong reliance on sleep, TOKi's cognitive and creative faculties returned. By spring of 2016, she made a triumphant comeback with a jaw-dropping performance at Coachella. What would have felt earth-shattering to most became just another unique part of TOKiMONSTA's story.

TERRY ADAMS

Growing up in Hammond, LA , a small town about an hour outside of New Orleans , Terry discovered flatland BMX when he was 12. Severe asthma and dyslexia made homeschooling a necessity, but that didn't affect his riding aspirations. "I wouldn't say that those things were obstacles," he says. "If you want something bad enough, you can do whatever you want in this world. You just need to believe."

, a small town about an hour outside of , Terry discovered flatland BMX when he was 12. Severe asthma and dyslexia made homeschooling a necessity, but that didn't affect his riding aspirations. "I wouldn't say that those things were obstacles," he says. "If you want something bad enough, you can do whatever you want in this world. You just need to believe."

Terry began competing in flatland BMX contests at 16, and since then has amassed an impressive number of awards and accolades, including an X Games gold medal and winning the Number One Rider award in 2005 and 2008. For a number of years, Terry wasn't prioritizing his health, so his performance took a hit.



In 2020, Terry began putting his sleep first, and came back to win the Rider of the Year award. These days, in between competing and continuing to pioneer his discipline, Terry is widely regarded as the ambassador for flatland BMX, taking part in demos and competitions all over the world.

CHEF ANDREA DRUMMER

A pioneering leader in both the culinary and cannabis industries, Andrea is the driving force behind West Hollywood's Original Cannabis Café, where she's created a first-of-its-kind menu complementary to heightened senses from cannabis



An advocate for the legalization of cannabis, Andrea gained a wealth of knowledge by working with local activists and allies while innovating edible cuisine to access the full properties of the cannabis plant. Through her research, she was able to discern the positive impacts cannabis and CBD-related products can have on your sleep. She continues to pair a strain with a dish that complements its particular flavor profile, a complex and intricate feat.



Andrea is currently the food editor of CannabisMD.com and was recently named #1 of 10 Top Cannabis Chefs in the Country.

The Sleep Advisors

DR. CHRISTOPHER WINTER

Dr. Chris Winter is currently the owner of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine Clinic and CNSM Consulting, and was formerly the medical director of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Sleep Medicine Center, which he established in 2004. Dr. Winter is not only an active participant in patient care, but a dynamic speaker and researcher on the science of sleep.

is currently the owner of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine Clinic and CNSM Consulting, and was formerly the medical director of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Sleep Medicine Center, which he established in 2004. Dr. Winter is not only an active participant in patient care, but a dynamic speaker and researcher on the science of sleep.

Dr. Winter's current research focuses on sleep and athletic performance. He has served as a consultant for several MLB teams, NBA/WNBA teams, the NHL, and the NFL. In addition to professional athletes, Dr. Winter has studied the sleeping characteristics of 560 Division I-A college football players, and works with several collegiate teams to help optimize their players' sleep. When he's not studying athletics, he's an occasional triathlete himself.



Dr. Winter regularly appears on Fox News as a sleep and neurology expert, and regularly answers readers' questions about sleep. He contributes to several publications, and has written two acclaimed books, The Sleep Solution and The Rested Child.

DR. JADE WU , PHD

Dr. Wu isn't just a behavioral sleep specialist — she's a researcher, public speaker, and advocate, too. Her mission is to spread the gift of sleep, so that people can be their healthiest, organizations can be their most innovative, and societies can sleep their way toward justice and healing.



She is a frequent guest on popular TV, radio shows and podcasts on NPR and ABC News, and a contributor to NBC News, BBC News, Scientific American, Huffington Post, Health, and Good Housekeeping. She is a former writer and host of the popular Savvy Psychologist podcast, which reached tens of thousands of listeners around the world each week.



In the clinic, Dr. Wu uses evidence-based non-medication treatments to help people improve their sleep (and wake-ups). Her approach is grounded in both science and compassion, so that her clients are empowered to live healthier and more fulfilled lives. Her current scientific research focuses on treating sleep disorders in those with chronic illness.

To learn more about the Sleep Team and to get to know them better, visit: Sleep.com/UnjunkYourSleep.

About Sleep.com

Sleep.com, by the Sleep Experts at Mattress Firm, is a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. With expert guidance, inspiring content, insightful data and curated products, the site is dedicated to caring for all people who want to achieve better sleep and greet the day feeling their strongest. To experience the community, join us at www.sleep.com .

Media Contact:

G'Nai Blakemore

[email protected]

SOURCE Sleep.com

Related Links

https://www.sleep.com/

