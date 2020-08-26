SleepImage® to Integrate American Heart Association Science

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SleepImage, a technology company offering FDA-cleared cloud-based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) based on analyzing data collected with a single sensor to evaluate sleep quality and diagnose and manage sleep disorders in children and adults, will join the American Heart Association's Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network, focused on building and fostering health tech relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

"It is a milestone for SleepImage to join the American Heart Association's Center for Health Technology & Innovation's Network at a time when public health is under pressure and healthcare systems are looking for ways to improve outcomes at reduced cost," says Bogi Palsson, CEO of SleepImage.

About a third of U.S. adults get inadequate sleep or poor sleep quality, often due to undiagnosed sleep disorders. Sleep Apnea is estimated to affect almost one billion people around the world, with 80% undiagnosed. Insufficient sleep is directly linked to cardiovascular and mental diseases, according to the CDC.

"The Center aims to expand usage of the Association's science-based CarePlans, so it's incredibly encouraging to see SleepImage leveraging best-in-class science from the American Heart Association with the aim of improving health education and engagement," said Patrick Wayte, senior vice president of the American Heart Association's Center for Health Technology & Innovation.

Preliminary findings in Circulation, the Association's journal, state "The incorporation of sleep as a metric of CVH, akin to other health behaviors, may improve CVD risk prediction." SleepImage is a disruptive solution that addresses an underserved market and this endeavor aims to help drive wider adoption and recognition of sleep as an active state for health promotion and disease prevention. Increased usage of the Center's CarePlans and content aimed at educating users and improving health outcomes can potentially be achieved at lower cost.

The SleepImage technology is a substantially validated patient-centric and low-cost method. A research paper in the Journal of Hypertension demonstrates how improving the SleepImage Sleep Quality Index (SQI) significantly improves blood pressure, even while awake, in patients with OSA.

In "The Promise of Sleep", the late Dr. William Dement wrote "Healthful sleep has been empirically proven to be the single most imp ortant factor in predicting longevity, more influential than diet, exercise, or heredity. And yet we are a sleep-sick society, ignorant of the facts of sleep and the price of sleep deprivation."

"The American Heart Association is pleased to explore the promise of managed sleep health as part of its efforts to improve cardiovascular health and mitigate risk of cardiovascular disease with timely therapeutic interventions," said Wayte.

SleepImage, a privately held US company (MyCardio LLC) offers the SleepImage System, a technique originally invented at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a Harvard Medical School affiliated teaching hospital.

For information on SleepImage and Cardiopulmonary Coupling, please visit www.sleepimage.com

SOURCE SleepImage

Related Links

https://sleepimage.com

